NLC faults FG’s ban on establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education

…says action irregular, unreasonable, automatic.

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the Federal government’s ban on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for the next seven years, describing the decision as irregular, unreasonable and autocratic.

Federal Government had, on Wednesday, imposed a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, citing the proliferation of under-utilised institutions, overstretched resources, and a drop in academic quality.

The decision was approved at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following a presentation by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

According to him, it hinged its decision on the need to refocus resources on improving existing institutions.

Alausa claimed that access to tertiary education in Nigeria was “no longer the problem.” Rather, he said, the unchecked duplication of federal tertiary institutions had led to alarming inefficiencies, poor infrastructure, inadequate staffing, and declining student enrolment.

He said several federal universities operate far below capacity, with some having fewer than 2,000 students. In one northern institution, the Minister disclosed, there are 1,200 staff serving fewer than 800 students.

But in reaction to the development, the NLC, through its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah said such a decision cannot undo the mistakes of the past.

“What we need now is more painstaking due diligence before approvals and regular quality control of the existing universities”, he said.

