Groups to support 5000 women in Rivers communities access healthcare services

•To train 400 young women to drive the project

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Gender based Civil Society Groups, passionate about the health and wellbeing of adolescent girls and young women (AGYW), in Rivers State have concluded a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, the State capital on strategies to reaching the goal.

The groups, “Gem Hub Initiative” and “Greater Women Initiative for Health and Rights,” with support from “Y+ Global,” are interested in girls and women aged between 15 and 29 years, who are struggling with HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and sexual reproductive health and its related challenges in four communities of the State.

The intervention project, tagged; “Her Voice project”, we gathered, will also ensure electronic documentation of medical records in all health facilities in the State, as well as ensuring that HIV and discrimination laws are domesticated and implemented to protect those living with the issues in the State.

The Project is expected to be implemented in Degema, Isokun, Okrika and Oyibo areas.

Our Correspondent reports that the meeting attended by officials of the Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS- (RivSACA), River State Country Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, officials from the State office of the National Human Rights Commission, members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), particularly those of the Civil society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), ACOMIN, AYPIN Rivers State, Adolescent Girls and Young Women, and the Media, was meant to chart a path forward amid the looming funding gaps.

The meeting spotlighted the pressing need for youth-friendly, quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, especially for AGYW and also the need for sustainable programming and government leadership in HIV, TB, and Malaria interventions in the face of dwindling external aids.

Participants at the meeting agreed that AGYW require accessible, youth-friendly health services that prioritize SRH and infectious disease prevention and care, and that government ownership and domestic investment in healthcare programs are crucial for sustainability.

They equally admitted the power of collaborative efforts between civil society, youth, and government to achieving essential for meaningful reform in that direction.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Gem Hub Initiative, Mrs. Oyeyemi Pitan noted the interest of her organisation in the Her Voice project. “the purpose for being in Her Voice programme is to ensure to integrate HIV, TB, Malaria and Sexual and Reproductive Health services and also drive off take in the Primary Health centres and other Health facilities.

“We want more young people to have access to youth friendly health services, because presently, the issue is that more young people don’t have good information on their health or wellbeing, even as they don’t also have access, because there are barriers to their having access like, structure, no room for their confidentiality in existing health facilities, there is also issues with the attitude of health workers that are contributing to scaring therapy from access amongst others.

“The project seeks to work with the Primary Healthcare Board, as well as the PHC facilities to ensure that the Healthcare workers if they able to render youth-friendly healthcare services to this young people.

“We’re going to be training 400 adolescent girls and young women to leadership as well as advocates, for them to actually take leadership hip position, make moves to identify challenges and issues in their communities and also proffer solutions by advocating to the right stakeholders, we’re going to be equipping them with this knowledge.

“In the four communities selected from four LGAs in Rivers State, we want to ensure that we have 5000 adolescent and young women obtaining services at Primary Health centres, for which we will take responsibility. We want to ensure that we have young people that are able to contribute meaningfully to the issues in their communities.

“Again, the meeting is to ensure that governments at all levels in the country take responsibility of the health services of the people in the State, especially considering the fact that external funding for this purpose are no longer readily available.”

The programme Officer for Greater Women Initiative for Health and Right, Karen Olomu said, “Our interest in the project is to ensure electronic documentation of medical records in all health facilities in the State, and to also ensure the domestication of HIV and discrimination laws are well implemented in the State.

“These are some of the major issues that will affect access to healthcare services by adolescents and young people in the State.”

Some of the Adolescent girls who shared their views at the gathering believe that “young girls needs all the supports they can get from both their families and government and don’t need to choose between dignity and healthcare.”

Also, one of the Speakers at the event emphasized that while donor support has been vital in the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria, Nigeria can no longer afford to rely solely on external aid.” They described the meeting is a wake-up call to stakeholders and should be taken seriously.

Representative of Rivers State Primary Healthcare management Board, Mrs. Caroline Ekwe stressed the need for the government to invest in the health needs of the adolescent population in the country, describing then as the largest population in the country and their health status determines the health of the larger society.

Ekwe, who is the Adolescent Health Focal Person on the Board, in her presentation disclosed that there are currently 11 youth-friendly health care facilities in Rivers State. “This is 11 LGAs out of the 23 LGAs. Only 1 ward in each of the 11 LGAs has a Youth Friendly Health Care Centre – Some LGAs have 13 – 17 wards. The gap is huge.

“Government must own healthcare programs and invest in systems that will guarantee sustainability.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2