Glo customers to enjoy new IDD rates

August 14, 2025
Infotech

by Peter Anayo0103

Technology company, Globacom, has made international calls more affordable for its customers by significantly reducing its International Direct Dialing (IDD) rates.

The rates, which went into effect on August 10, offer call prices as low as ₦30 per minute to over 15 popular international destinations.

The new rates include a variety of significant price drops. Calls to the United States are now ₦30 per minute, a decrease from the previous ₦35. Calling the United Kingdom has been reduced from ₦400 to ₦350, and calls to India have dropped from ₦45 to ₦40.

Other countries with notable rate changes include: China: ₦75, Saudi Arabia ₦300, Cameroon ₦700, United Arab Emirates ₦325 (down from ₦450) and Germany, ₦550.

The price reductions were also extended to African countries, making it easier to stay in touch with friends, family and business associates across the continent. The new rates include: Benin Republic ₦650, Niger Republic ₦750, Ghana ₦500, Togo ₦650, Côte d’Ivoire ₦700, Libya: ₦700 and Malawi: ₦1,100 (down from ₦1,200)

Glo stated that these reduced rates are part of a larger plan to provide greater value to both new and existing customers, encouraging them to choose Glo for all their international calling needs. It also hinted at upcoming IDD bundles, which will offer even more attractive deals for frequent international callers.

This move by Glo allows customers to connect with loved ones and business partners worldwide without worrying about high costs.

 

