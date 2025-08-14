FG bans establishment of new federal varsities, polytechnics, colleges of education for 7 years

.Set to check proliferation, poor quality

.JAMB to screen 500 underage candidates for admission

.As Tinubu departs Abuja for Japan, Brazil

The Federal Government has imposed a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, citing the proliferation of under-utilised institutions, overstretched resources, and a drop in academic quality.

The decision was approved at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following a presentation by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

According to him, it hinged its decision on the need to refocus resources on improving existing institutions.

The government came to the resolution at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following a memo presented by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa.

Alausa told State House correspondents after the meeting that access to tertiary education in Nigeria was “no longer the problem.”

Rather, he said, the unchecked duplication of federal tertiary institutions had led to alarming inefficiencies, poor infrastructure, inadequate staffing, and declining student enrolment.

According to him, several federal universities operate far below capacity, with some having fewer than 2,000 students. In one northern institution, the Minister disclosed, there are 1,200 staff serving fewer than 800 students.

“This is a waste of government resources. Today, we have 199 universities where fewer than 100 candidates applied through JAMB for admission. In fact, 34 universities recorded zero applications,” he said.

“The situation is not limited to universities. Out of 295 polytechnics nationwide, many had fewer than 99 applicants last year, while 219 colleges of education recorded similarly poor enrolment. Sixty-four colleges of education had no applicants at all.

The Minister warned that if the trend continued, Nigeria risked producing poorly trained graduates, losing international respect for its degrees, and worsening unemployment as thousands of ill-prepared graduates entered a saturated job market.

The moratorium, he stressed, will enable the government to mobilise resources to upgrade facilities, recruit qualified staff, and expand the carrying capacity of existing federal tertiary institutions.

“If we want to improve quality and not be a laughing stock globally, the pragmatic step is to pause the establishment of new federal institutions. This way, we can sustain the respect the world has for our graduates,” Alausa said.

He pointed out that Nigeria currently has 72 federal universities, 42 federal polytechnics, and 28 federal colleges of education, in addition to hundreds run by states and private investors. There are also specialised institutions such as colleges of agriculture, health sciences, nursing, and innovation enterprise institutions, many of which are also under-enrolled.

Notwithstanding the freeze, the Minister disclosed that FEC also approved nine new universities.

Alausa noted that these were not fresh proposals but long-pending private applications, some dating back over six years, that had already undergone rigorous evaluation under the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“When we came in, there were about 551 applications for private universities. Many had been in limbo for years because of inefficiencies in the NUC’s processing system,” he said.

The minister said his team overhauled the process, deactivating more than 350 inactive applications and introducing strict new guidelines with clear timelines. Out of 79 active applications, nine met the criteria and were approved.

“These are private investments where billions of naira have already been spent on infrastructure. It would have been unfair to deny them approval because of past inefficiencies. But this does not affect the moratorium on federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education,” Alausa emphasised.

He added that similar moratoriums are already in place for new private polytechnics and colleges of education to prevent a further glut of poorly subscribed institutions.

The minister applauded President Tinubu for backing the reforms, saying the decision reflected the administration’s determination to deliver “world-class” education to Nigerians.

“Mr President believes fervently in education and has given us the mandate to ensure every Nigerian has access to the highest quality of education comparable to anywhere in the world,” he said.

The seven-year freeze, the Minister added, is intended to be a reset button for Nigeria’s tertiary education system, shifting focus from quantity to quality.

“No more rampaging on the establishment of the new federal institutions that we do not need.

According to him, there is “no need of establishing new federal institutions without improving the infrastructure of existing ones. We will invest funds into improving infrastructure, building more laboratories and Engineering facilities, employ more lecturers and enhancing their capacity of productivity.”

JAMB to screen 500 underage candidates for admission

In another development, The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will screen more than 500 exceptional candidates under the age of 16 who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The screening exercise is scheduled to hold from Sept. 22 to 26 across three centres: Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri.

Speaking during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, provided details on the screening arrangements for underage candidates.

He said Lagos would host 397 candidates, Owerri 136, and Abuja 66.

He said that out of 41,027 underage candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, only a small number met the initial qualification criteria.

Oloyede explained that the screening was aimed at selecting only well-prepared and truly exceptional candidates.

“People have been doing it in other parts of the world. We are not reinventing the wheel,” he said.

Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a subcommittee member, said that the assessment would involve subject-specific tests followed by a brief oral interview.

He also noted that WAEC result verification would be conducted for shortlisted candidates.

The board stated that the initiative sought to balance academic excellence with cognitive maturity, discourage age falsification, and protect children from excessive parental pressure.

Only candidates who score at least 320 in UTME, 80 per cent in post-UTME, and 80 per cent (24/30 points) in a single WAEC or NECO sitting will be considered.

This move follows concerns over the 599 candidates who scored above 300 in the 2025 UTME but fell below the official minimum admission age of 16, which led to the formation of the screening committee.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s policy on age requirements for tertiary admission and aims to ensure that admitted candidates are mentally and psychologically ready for higher education. (NAN)

.PRESIDENT TINUBU DEPARTS ABUJA ON A TWO-NATION VISIT

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Thursday, August 14, for a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil.

The President will stop over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan.

In Japan, President Tinubu will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

With the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” TICAD9 will focus on Africa’s economic transformation and improvements in the business environment and institutions through private investment and innovation. It will also promote a resilient and sustainable African society for human security, peace, and stability.

In addition to attending plenary sessions on themes linked to the conference, the Nigerian President will hold bilateral meetings and meet the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

Initiated in 1993 by the Japanese government and co-hosted by the United Nations, UNDP, the African Union Commission, and the World Bank, TICAD is a triennial conference held alternately in Japan and Africa. The last one took place in August 2022 in Tunisia.

The forum fosters high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners.

At the end of the TICAD9, President Tinubu will leave for Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on a two-day state visit from Sunday, August 24, to Monday, August 25.

This follows an invitation by the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While in Brazil, President Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with his host and attend a business forum with Brazilian investors.

His delegation—comprising key ministers and senior officials—will explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation and sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Brazilian government.