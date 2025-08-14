Ezurike urges African Union to tackle algorithmic bias in migration, identity policies

Nduneche Ezurike, has called on African governments and institutions to confront algorithmic bias in migration systems, warning that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital surveillance technologies are increasingly shaping how migrants are seen, categorized, and treated.

Dr Ezurike made the call at the just-concluded 3rd International Conference of the College of Management and Social Sciences, Fountain University.

In his thought-provoking paper titled “Migrant Identity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Technology, Surveillance, and Belonging,” he argued that AI-driven systems are making invisible but far-reaching decisions that affect migrants’ rights, dignity, and belonging.

“Migrants are no longer simply seen as human beings with histories and hopes; they are being reduced to data points in opaque systems,” Dr. Ezurike said.

“If we don’t address this digital profiling now, we risk automating discrimination at scale across the continent,” he said.

The paper explored how border technologies such as facial recognition, predictive analytics, and biometric surveillance are increasingly being deployed by governments and international agencies, often without accountability or transparency.

Dr. Ezurike emphasized the need for the African Union to create its own ethical frameworks for using AI in migration and public identity systems.

Earlier in his keynote address, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Obafemi Awolowo University, emphasized the importance of democratizing digital access.

He urged governments and institutions to recognize digital connectivity as a basic right, advocating for inclusive technology policies, local-language digital literacy, and gender-sensitive tech training.

“We must build compassionate technologies and inclusive digital communities,” Prof. Oyeweso said.

“Our youth must learn that identity is culture, not conflict.”

Other high-level speakers included Prof. Abdul-Rauf Ambali, Vice Chancellor of Abdul-Rasak Abubakar Toyin University, who stressed that ICT and digital platforms hold the key to unlocking sustainable development in Africa.

He highlighted how digital governance can support inclusive growth, accountability, and economic resilience.

The host Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim, reaffirmed Fountain University’s commitment to global academic excellence and real-world relevance.

In her welcome address, Dr. Raheemat Adeniran, Dean of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, described the conference as a platform for engaging with pressing global issues through local lenses.

The international academic gathering themed “Identity, Migration, and Development in the Digital World,” drew researchers and scholars from universities across Nigeria and abroad.

The three-day conference’s sub-themes included: Digital finance and entrepreneurship, AI and identity governance, Migration narratives in media and Ethical dilemmas in algorithmic decision-making.

The 4-day conference, which took place at the Fountain University, attracted several international scholars from across the globe.

