Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal & Chairman, Organizing Committee – Nigeria Heroes Awards

Yesterday, the Nigeria Heroes Awards team paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Justice Mainasara Umar Kogo, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the prestigious Nigeria Heroes Awards, to formally inform him of our preparations for the upcoming National Media Conference and the grand award ceremony.

Nigeria Heroes Awards: Honoring Bravery, Impact & Nation-Builders

Born out of a deep desire to celebrate selfless service and unshakeable patriotism, the Nigeria Heroes Awards stands as a national tribute to those who give their all — not for applause, but for purpose.

From humble communities to the global stage, this prestigious honor recognizes men, women, and youth who exemplify integrity, courage, and innovation in transforming lives and strengthening the very fabric of our nation.

Whether it is:

A teacher educating the next generation against all odds

A soldier defending peace with valor

A healthcare worker saving lives in remote villages

A young innovator rewriting the future

…The Nigeria Heroes Awards shine a light on those who lead with love and serve with dignity.

More than an event, it is a movement of honor — a mirror reflecting the soul of a nation that thrives because of its unsung heroes.

The Nigeria Heroes Awards reminds us all: True greatness lies in what we give, not what we gain.

Date: December 16th, 2025

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

Enquiries: +234 803 346 8079

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2