From left… Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier Gen. Buba Marwa (RTR) and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, during the commissioning of 46 new operational vehicles for Senior NDLEA officers, in Abuja yesterday.

From left… National Security Adviser (NSA), to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier Gen. Buba Marwa (RTR) and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, during the commissioning of 46 new operational vehicles for Senior NDLEA officers, in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2