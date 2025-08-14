28.3 C
Lagos
August 14, 2025
Trending now

Groups to support 5000 women in Rivers communities access healthcare services

Tinubu urged to reverse Deeyah’s appointment as HYPREP BOT Chair

Chairman House of Reps Committee on NG-CARE briefs journalists on Social Intervention…

Courtesy visit to Hon. Justice Mainasara Umar Kogo

A Royal Gift for a Bold Vision: Atlantis Worldwide backs Atmaurium’s floating…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 14, 2025

Court sentences 4 men to 7 years’ imprisonment for vandalizing EEDC property

FG aims to unlock $150bn dormant land capital, boost economy

NUJ pushes for media enhancement bill, health insurance for journalists

Glo customers to enjoy new IDD rates

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chairman House of Reps Committee on NG-CARE briefs journalists on Social Intervention Programme of Fed Govt

by Peter Anayo0101

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on NG-CARE, Hon Abdulkadir Kusada [middle] with the members of the committee, briefing the journalist on implementation of the [N1,06 trillion] Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus [NG-CARE Social intervention Programme of Federal Government.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

General  Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry int’l, annual widow get-together, presentation of food items  held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Easter 2025: ‘Reminder of the enduring power of Love’ –Oluremi Tinubu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO