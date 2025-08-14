Bye-Elections: David Mark urges INEC to conduct free, fair, credible polls

…Praises ADC candidates for courage

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the principles of impartiality and transparency in the bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, across the country.

In a goodwill message to ADC Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly candidates and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark urged INEC to conduct a process that will restore public trust in the electoral system.

The ADC will field candidates in Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections in Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun States.

Describing the ADC as a “child of necessity” born out of the genuine desire to offer Nigerians an alternative and better governance, Senator Mark appealed to the electorate to give the party an opportunity to prove its worth.

He reminded INEC that “all eyes are on the Commission” to correct past errors that have tarnished its public image, stressing that a truly free, fair, and credible election on Saturday could help redeem its reputation.

The former Senate President commended ADC candidates for their courage and dedication, urging them and their supporters to comply with electoral laws while remaining vigilance against manipulation or intimidation.

Senator Mark also called on security agencies to guarantee a level playing field for all participants, ensuring that the will of the people is allowed to prevail without interference.

