By-election: Princess Sola Elegbeji the right choice for Remo Federal Constituency, says Yayi

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Chairman, Ogun State Caucus of the National Assembly, and Senator representing Ogun West, has formally endorsed Princess Sola Elegbeji as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Remo Federal Constituency, describing her as “the right choice at the right time.”

The endorsement comes as the APC prepares for the by-election to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (Ijaya), a beloved lawmaker whose legacy of service, empowerment, and grassroots engagement remains deeply etched in the hearts of her constituents.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Senator Adeola attested to the credentials of Princess Elegbeji, describing her as “an apostle of the progressive doctrines of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo,” and “a true scion of Remo Federal Constituency whose political philosophy is rooted in service, equity, and enlightenment.”

“Princess Sola Elegbeji is not just a candidate—she is a continuation of a legacy,” Adeola said.

“She has subscribed fully to the tenets of the Renewed Hope Agenda as championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun. Her emergence is a convergence of history, competence, and vision”, he added.

The Senator emphasized that Elegbeji’s longstanding relationship with the late Hon. Onanuga was not merely political, but deeply collaborative.

“They shared a bond of purpose. Princess Elegbeji was a quiet force behind many of the constituency initiatives we now celebrate. Her pledge to expand the Remo Youth Skills Empowerment Programme is not a campaign promise—it is a personal mission,” he added.

Adeola, said the Ogun State Caucus of the National Assembly Caucus has noted that Elegbeji’s candidacy enjoys the full backing of the party’s leadership, the strategic support of the Presidency, and the confidence of the state government.

“She is trusted by the party, respected by the people, and prepared for the task ahead,” he said. “Her understanding of federal legislative dynamics, her grassroots appeal, and her unwavering loyalty to progressive ideals make her the ideal representative for Remo at this time.”

Party stakeholders have hailed the endorsement as a unifying moment, describing Princess Elegbeji as a bridge between the legacy of Awolowo, the transformative energy of Tinubu, and the developmental vision of Governor Abiodun.

“She is the embodiment of continuity and capacity,” Adeola added. “Her candidacy is not just about winning a seat—it’s about securing the future of Remo Federal Constituency. She will speak with clarity, legislate with courage, and serve with compassion.”

The Senator called on all APC members, youth organizations, women groups, and community leaders in Remo North, Sagamu, and Ikenne to rally behind her candidacy, urging them to honor the memory of Hon. Onanuga by entrusting her legacy to capable hands.

“This election is a defining moment. Princess Sola Elegbeji is the woman for the job. I stand firmly with her,” Adeola concluded.

The Remo Federal Constituency by-election is scheduled for this weekend, with APC leaders expressing confidence that Elegbeji’s candidacy will deliver a decisive victory and usher in a new era of responsive, progressive representation.

