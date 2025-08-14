Emperor Nobilis Nebu Bey and Empress Nobilisa Davina Bey stood before their people, newly crowned as the rulers of the Talismanic Kingdom of Atmaurium. Just months later, they have been entrusted with a gift fit for their ambitions — a substantial grant in Atlantian Crown e-currency from the United Kingdom of Atlantis Worldwide, dedicated to transforming their kingdom’s future.

The funding, personally awarded by Emperor Nobilis Solomon Uchenna Wining of Atlantis Worldwide, will breathe life into Project Giannutri-Atmaurium — a sweeping plan to create a floating city around the island of Giannutri, Atmaurium’s heart and crown jewel.

The project, set to begin in January 2026, imagines a crescent-shaped floating metropolis with bridges to the mainland, a bustling sea port, a modern airport, and neighbourhoods that blend modern living with the preservation of the island’s wild beauty. The vision is bold: homes for thousands, hotels, schools, hospitals, cultural centres, and vibrant spaces for commerce, tourism, and entertainment — all built with respect for international law and the natural environment.

For the Emperor and Empress, this is more than infrastructure. It’s the next chapter in a story that began thousands of years ago, when the island — known to the ancients as Dianium and Artemisia — was first settled around 3000 BC. Over the centuries it has seen Carthaginian traders, Roman soldiers, Moorish rulers, and even the famed Alessandro de’ Medici, “Il Moro,” the first Duke of Florence.

Today, Giannutri is home to Atmaurium’s Talismanic Palace and serves as the symbolic heart of a kingdom that spans multiple territories. While Princess Regina Ma’atiana Thyatria Tirhakah de’Baiere is heir to the royal bloodline, Emperor Nebu Bey and Empress Davina Bey reign with a vision that embraces both heritage and innovation.

“Our empire has many nations, cultures, and leaders,” the royal couple said in a statement. “We honour them all, and we look forward to building a future of longevity and prosperity together.”

If their plans succeed, Giannutri will soon be more than a jewel in the Tyrrhenian Sea — it will be a thriving, sustainable hub that bridges history and the future.