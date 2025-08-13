23.7 C
World International Youth  Day:SDGs Bauchi calls on Youths to be good Ambassador positive, impactful, transformational change agents in Nigeria .

by Editor0101
SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi
The Director General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office , Bauchi State,  Mrs Lydia Shehu has called on Nigeria’s Youths to be good Ambassador where ever they find themselves so that they can be positive and  impactful change agents in order to build a virile nation.
Mrs Shehu  said this at on Tuesday   to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day with the theme: “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond” which was led by Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA),held at the palace of the District Head of Yelwan Duguri Community, Alkaleri Local Government in the state.
According to her,Nigeria  youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but builders of today and great torch bearers that should lighten the path of progressive, transformational and impactful future for a better Nation.
Mrs Shehu added that the target is to make the youths particularly in Bauchi State more focused and engaging, saying  “you hold the creativity, energy and vision to turn the Sustainable Development Goals into living realities in our communities and all levels of governance. But to fulfil this potential, our young people must shun vices, reject criminal tendencies, and turn away from destructive shortcuts.”
According to her,”Instead, embrace selfless service, entrepreneurship, hard work, resilience and unshakable pursuit of education. Education is more than certificates, it is empowerment, it is self-reliance, and it is the foundation
meaningful contribution to society.”
”Under the visionary leadership of a renowned rare gem, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Usmaniya), the Executive Governor, Bauchi State has witnessed remarkable progress. In health, new primary healthcare centres have been established, maternal and child health services expanded, and access to essential care strengthened.”
The District Head of Yelwan Duguri, Alh. Ibrahim YM Baba, in his vote of thanks, thanked  the MDG for choosing his community for the 2025 celebration.
He was represented by Mal Ibrahim S. Yaki ,he  promised  to continue to mobilize the youths to be good citizens in the communities.

