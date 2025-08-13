UNICEF, PRUWASSA donates Sato pans to over 800 vulnerable households in Riyom LGA as Plateau makes progress in ODF status

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

In line with the Federal government’s clean Nigeria: use the toilet campaign drive, the United Nation International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (PRUWASSA), has donated over 800 Sato Pans to poor and vulnerable households in Riyom local government area aimed at achieving open- defecation free (ODF) status.

The step marks a significant milestone as a result of stakeholders’ sensitization workshop on adoption of faecal sludge management (FSM) for sanitation hygiene and economic benefits held sometime in May this year by UNICEF.

Recall that UNICEF has consistently supported local governments in Plateau in different initiatives, particularly Riyom for achieving ODF.

However, Sato pans is an upgrade from the traditional pig toilets to improved toilets. Improved toilets provide complete containment, ensuring there is no contact between humans and feces, preventing the spread of harmful pathogens.

Speaking during the official flag off of the Sato pans for onward distribution to the target beneficiaries across the 17 wards in Riyom, held at the Riyom LGA secretariat, Nanbam Dawap Michael, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi field office, acknowledged for years, that

UNICEF has been supporting Plateau State in the push to achieve open-defecation-free communities.

“Our work is rooted in the belief that every child deserves to be safe, and for a child to be safe, they must live in a clean environment.

This responsibility does not rest on the child alone—it also depends on caregivers such as parents, families, and the wider community.

“Having a toilet and using it properly means ensuring complete separation between human beings and feaces.

Unfortunately, many rural communities still rely on pit toilets, which expose residents to disease.

To address this, we are introducing and distributing the Sato Pan—an upgrade from traditional pit toilets to improved toilets.

“Following today’s distribution, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, the WASH Department, and other partners and volunteers we support will visit communities to mobilize residents.

They will raise awareness about the dangers of open defecation and promote the benefits of ending the practice.

“Beyond health benefits, reducing open defecation improves education—healthy children attend school more regularly and learn better—and have economic advantages.

When children are not sick, parents spend less on medical bills and can channel their resources into more productive activities.

“The fight against open defecation continues, and we are committed to ensuring a safer, healthier future for every child”, UNICEF WASH Officer added.

General manager of PRUWASSA, Engr. Godfrey Nuhu revealed that in a quest to achieve ODF status they intend to have 2,000 Sato pans but with 841 Sato pans at their possession. It will go a long way in addressing the menace.

Nuhu, further admitted that the selection process of the vulnerable household beneficiaries was strictly done based on merit by the 285 communities across the 17 wards in Riyom.

He said the partnership between the Plateau government and UNICEF is yielding positive results.

PRUWASSA director sanitation and hygiene promotion, Ritmwa Jibrin disclosed the agency have mobilized Sato pans from various stakeholders and well-meaning individuals, as Riyom local government council donated 300, PRUWASSA 500,16 from the sister agency Plateau Municipal water supply and sanitation agency (PLAMWASSA), 20 from Engineer Badung Manchai, who hails from Ganawuri, Riyom LGA and a lady that donated 5, making the grand total of 841 Sato pans, and each Sato pan costs about 6,500 Naira.

“It will give access to improved sanitation facilities in the households of the poor and vulnerable because the Sato pans is a sanitation device or product that has been made to make sanitation very easy, and is easy to clean, easy to wash, odour free and flies would not have access to the fence because it has an automatic cover”, she stated.

Underscoring the significance of the project take off, chairman of Riyom LGA Hon. Sati Bature Shuwa represented by the deputy, Hon. Gwom Shung maintained the project has direct bearing in the lives of Riyom residents.

“Few weeks ago the partners to the council ensured certain things were done, and as a council we keyed into it to make sure Riyom achieves open defecation free status.

We’re able to invest resources to the tune of two million that enabled the purchase of 300 Sato pans.”

Acting director wash department Riyom local government, Ishaya Wash Choji said the local government has now achieved over 50% coverage toward attaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

“We have 15 groups prepared to attend to the less privileged in all the communities.

Our goal is that by November, we will officially achieve Open Defecation Free status—the first local government in the state to do so.”