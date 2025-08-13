23.7 C
Umahi seeks collaboration of Engineers in shared goals of leadership

by Peter Anayo0123

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi has offered assurance of his collaborative support to the shared goals of the leadership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE).

He made the offer of partnership during the courtesy visit of the leadership of the organization led by its president, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister alluded to the important role of the Nigerian Society of Engineers as an umbrella organization for engineers and commended the efforts of the leadership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in enforcing strict standards and professional ethics among its members and in advancing the interest of the engineering profession in Nigeria.

He described them as critical stakeholders in the Renewed Hope agenda of revolutionizing road infrastructure in Nigeria.

He maintained that engineering best practices and creative innovations are the centrepiece of the policy direction of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier in her remarks, the president said the leadership of NSE was in his office to formally notify him about the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) slated to hold in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, on the 1st week of December 2025.

In a statement signed by Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser ( Media) to the Minister of Works, it is noteworthy to mention that the leader of the delegation is the first female president in the history of the organization.

 

