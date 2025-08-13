23.7 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

Ebonyi State on Edge: Archbishop Amb Dr C C Edwards calls for…

Just in: FG orders withdrawal of case against Ibom Air Passenger Comfort…

World International Youth  Day:SDGs Bauchi calls on Youths to be good Ambassador…

NLC Commends Dangote Refinery, Urges FG to Sell Crude in Naira to…

Seplat Energy holds second Lagos Media Entrepreneurship Training, empowers another 50 journalists

Shell hosts African young professionals as it supports growth of future energy…

Oando Foundation Launches Green Youth Upskilling Program to Equip Nigerian Youth with…

FG generates N5.21tn from oil sales in H1

CYON, Archdiocese of Lagos 39th youth day celebrations held in Lagos

Anambra Commissioner Obinabo wins Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality, Social Welfare

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Shell hosts African young professionals as it supports growth of future energy leaders

by Editor0118

 

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) on August 5 hosted young professionals from Nigeria and other African countries at its offices in Lagos, as it continues to support the growth of future leaders in the energy industry on the continent.

The 25 engineers and geologists from Nigeria, Cameroun, Chad, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Angola and Uganda, were part of the Africa Young Professionals programme attending the Nigeria annual international conference and exhibition (NAICE) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Lagos last week.

They visited SNEPCo to learn more about the operations of a company which launched Nigeria into the league of deep-water producers in 2005, when it began production at Bonga, the country’s first oil and gas project in water depths of more than 1,000 metres.

Receiving the visitors on behalf of Managing Director Ronald Adams, General Manager Emerging Projects, Olaposi Fadahunsi, highlighted the various Shell sponsorship and scholarship initiatives to develop young talents in collaboration with the SPE, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in their career aspirations.

Among other presentations & briefings on SNEPCo’s strides on production optimisation, digitalization and automation, proactive reservoir management, field safety and front-end work planning and scheduling, the General Manager, Deepwater Oil Portfolio; Iyke Nnoaham spoke on career growth and strategic decision making for young professionals

The professionals expressed appreciation for the “engaging and inspiring” discussions.

SNEPCo has been contributing to the development of talents and young professionals in the energy industry through the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) which has proved popular with Nigerian undergraduates, as they acquire practical knowledge and skills and build vital professional networks during the six-month internship.

The latest batch of 28 interns from 17 universities is currently serving in different operational units in the company.

Related posts

World Environment Day 2025: Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Commitment to Environmental Protection

Editor

Shell, NNPC, partners boost learning in three universities with ICT centre, digital library

Editor

Decade of Gas Initiative: FG ups the ante on clean cooking gas, targets 5m LPG cylinders by 2030

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO