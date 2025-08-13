Seplat Energy holds second Lagos Media Entrepreneurship Training, empowers another 50 journalists

Following the successful first session of the Seplat Energy Annual Media Training Programme in Lagos, the Company has concluded the second leg of the training in Lagos, reaffirming its continuous commitment to media excellence and entrepreneurship.

The training session brought together media professionals from across Nigeria for two days of hands-on learning, expert-led sessions, and transformative insights into the evolving media landscape and entrepreneurship opportunities open to media practitioners.

The programme was specifically designed for selected correspondents covering the judiciary and energy sectors, as well as general business.

The Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Mrs. Chioma Yvonne Afe, who spoke at the event, said Seplat Energy is committed to the growth and development of media practitioners, adding that this initiative would have lasting value beyond the company’s core relationship with the media.

“The importance of this training cannot be overstated. It allows you to deepen your understanding of business principles, explore new revenue models, and leverage digital technologies to expand your reach and impact. By embracing entrepreneurship, you can create sustainable media ventures that inform and educate, empower communities, and contribute to economic development.”

The programme featured distinguished facilitators and speakers, including: Dr. Solomon Avbioroko, who in his insightful session on “Self Search: Ego State Profile and Impact on Transactional Analysis,” emphasised the importance of networking and self-awareness in entrepreneurial success.

He encouraged participants to deepen their reading habits and expand their knowledge base, stating that success in business goes beyond financial resources.

Mrs Uloma Okoro also led a compelling session on “Developing a Business Model and Writing a Winning Business Plan.” She cautioned against launching businesses based solely on support from family or friends and encouraged participants to start businesses based on personal skills or available resources.

She provided practical examples of business plans and the inevitability of mistakes or failure in entrepreneurship.

In his session on financial intelligence, Mr. Olu Onakoya discussed building wealth through smart investment decisions and risk assessment. He emphasised having a clear vision and being disciplined in spending. He shared personal experiences and stressed the importance of understanding business numbers to facilitate better decision-making.

Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, addressed challenges faced by journalists today, notably the decline in readership. He urged journalists to uphold neutrality, conduct proper research, and verify their stories before publication.

In a session on media technology, Mr. Nnamdi Uwaemelulam, a video editor and multimedia producer, emphasised the need for media professionals to embrace evolving technologies. He discussed innovative content formats, cross-platform media habits, and the critical role of personalisation and algorithms.

Mr. Babajide Adisa, the Lagos State Director of the DSS, spoke on national security, the importance of intelligence gathering, and its legal frameworks. He stressed collaboration among government agencies, media, and the public in the fight against insecurity and terrorism.

In his session, Professor Pat Utomi shared insights on the entrepreneurial potential of professionals, especially journalists. He described entrepreneurs as individuals with a clear vision who solve problems and fill societal gaps.

Throughout the programme, participants received practical tools, insightful knowledge, and inspiration to confidently venture into media entrepreneurship. The training combined thought leadership, skill-building workshops, and interactive sessions with brain teasers, fostering a dynamic learning environment tailored to media professionals aspiring to lead and innovate in their fields. The event emphasised self-leadership, mentorship, strategic thinking, and relational intelligence as critical to sustainable business success.