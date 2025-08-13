Plateau AG debunks FIJ claim on 2024 financial reports, demands state’s removal from non compliance list

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

The Accountant-General of Plateau State, Na’anret Manset, has debunked a report published by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), claiming that the state did not meet the stipulated deadline for the 2024 audited financial statements.

But Manset confirmed that Plateau complied with the deadline for 2024 audited financial statements, contrary to what emanated from the FIJ report.

Recall that, recently, a report published by FIJ tagged “It’s Past Deadline, 5 states fail to publish 2024 financial statements”, in which, according to the AG they wrongly listed Plateau state as one of the defaulting states.

Reacting to the publication in a statement personally signed and issued to Daily Champion on Wednesday in Jos, the Accountant General, Na’anret Manset, acknowledged that Plateau state submitted its audit financial statements to the Auditor-General of the federation in May 2025, which is within the stipulated period of 6 months.

According to the statement, “The attention of the office of the Accountant-General of Plateau has been drawn to a publication by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) titled ‘It’s Past Deadline, 5 States fail to publish 2024 Financial Statements’, which wrongly listed Plateau State as a defaulter.

“For the records, Plateau State fully complied with all statutory timelines for the preparation, audit, and publication of its 2024 audited financial statements:

•Submitted to the Auditor-General in May, 2025, which is within the stipulated period of 6 months;

•Audit completed in June, 2025 and forwarded to the House of Assembly, which is also within the stipulated period of 3 months;

•Approved by the House of Assembly• Published online on 30th July 2025, below the legal timeline of 9months.

The audited report is publicly available here: https://plateaustate.gov.ng/uploads/PLATEAU_STATE_2024_FINANCIAL_STATEMENT.pdf

“We urge FIJ to promptly correct their publication and remove Plateau State from the list of non-compliant states.

“Plateau State remains committed to transparency, accountability, and timely financial reporting”, the statement concluded.