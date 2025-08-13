Oando Foundation Launches Green Youth Upskilling Program to Equip Nigerian Youth with Technical and Entrepreneurial Skills in the Green Economy

Oando Foundation, an independent charity established to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goal, has officially launched the Green Youth Upskilling Program (GYUP) pilot, a workforce development initiative for young Nigerians in the renewable energy and waste management sectors. The official launch also marks the formal introduction of the project implementing partner, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC), and technical training providers supporting the program.

The Green Youth Upskilling Program is designed to equip young Nigerians with technical and entrepreneurial skills through targeted training in renewable energy, waste management, and green enterprise development over a 9-month period, addressing critical workforce gaps in Nigeria’s growing circular economy and promoting youth participation in sustainable development.

Beyond training, GYUP also aims to foster a new wave of green entrepreneurs by equipping participants with the tools to establish and manage small-scale businesses that contribute to job creation and environmental sustainability. By leveraging NCIC’s partner network and hub infrastructure, the program is structured to be both scalable and replicable, creating a ripple effect as participants apply their knowledge, employ others, and share learnings within their communities. This sustainable model supports broader national goals around economic resilience and climate action.

Tonia Uduimoh, Head of Oando Foundation, emphasized the organization’s long-standing commitment to education and sustainable development, noting that the GYUP represents a strategic response to youth unemployment and the urgent need for climate-responsive skills. She said: “The Green Youth Upskilling Program was developed in response to two pressing needs – empowering our youth and driving climate action. With 12.5% of Nigerian youth not in education, employment, or training, and the potential for over 2 million green jobs by 2030, this programme bridges that opportunity gap. Over the next nine months, we will equip 25 exceptional young Nigerians with practical skills in renewable energy, sustainable waste management, and green enterprise development. GYUP aligns with the PLANET component of our LEARNOVATE strategy, and through our partnership with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Center, we are creating a scalable, replicable model that empowers young people, supports climate action, and fuels economic inclusion’’

The launch of GYUP represents a significant milestone in Oando Foundation’s sustainability journey. As the first program of its kind under the Foundation’s ‘PLANET’ initiative, it expands the organization’s footprint in climate action education and youth enterprise development. Following a call for applications in early July, the initiative received over 8,000 applications, from which 25 outstanding individuals were selected to become the inaugural cohort of Green Youth Champions.

In his remarks, Bankole Oloruntoba, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center, highlighted the importance of building technical capacity among youth and the broader goal of the GYUP partnership. He said: “To build a thriving green economy, we must invest in the right skill sets—technical, entrepreneurial, and climate-focused. The GYUP is not just a program; it is a catalyst for action, helping us move beyond conversations about unemployment toward building sustainable green jobs that will endure.”

The launch ceremony brought together high-level executives, representatives from internship host companies and industry leaders across the private sector and government. Notable attendees include Hakeem Disu, Managing Director, Lihon Energy; Akpo Everest, Managing Director, Ivarest Global and Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation.

The Green Youth Upskilling Program (GYUP) is positioned to drive long-term impact by equipping young Nigerians with practical skills for a climate-smart economy. As the pilot phase begins, the program sets a strong foundation for future scale, supporting national goals on green growth, youth employment, and environmental sustainability.

Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goal. Through the Adopt-A-School Initiative, the Foundation has garnered over a decade long experience and accomplishments, supporting basic education access and quality across 88 adopted schools in Nigeria through an integrated whole-school improvement approach.

The Foundation’s new strategy – LEARNOVATE prioritizes innovation and investments in foundational learning quality across target schools, especially around foundational literacy and numeracy skills mastery (Learning), green skills development (Planet), and sector thought leadership (advocacy).