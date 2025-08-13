NNPC Ltd dodges ₦5bn blow, as Court upholds board authority

23.3 C
by Peter Anayo

FAVOUR   ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ruled in favor of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), overturning a previous Federal High Court judgment that reinstated Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the non-executive Chairman of the NNPC Board and awarded him ₦5 billion in damages.

A press release issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Company explains that the controversy began when Araraume was removed as Chairman of the NNPC Board, prompting him to seek legal recourse.

In April 2023, the Federal High Court ruled in his favor, declaring his removal unlawful and ordering his reinstatement. The court also awarded Araraume ₦5 billion in damages for his unlawful removal.

However, the Court of Appeal has now set aside the Federal High Court’s judgment, agreeing with NNPC Ltd’s argument that the claim was statute-barred.

This decision not only spares NNPC Ltd a significant financial burden but also removes a potential legal challenge that could have undermined the decisions of the Board since 2021, the release has said.

The release reads in part, “the Court of Appeal’s ruling has far-reaching implications for NNPC Ltd, as it secures governance stability; the judgment ensures stability in the governance of NNPC Ltd, allowing the company to operate without the uncertainty of potential legal challenges”.

The judgment also sets a corporate governance precedent, as the ruling sets a precedent in Nigerian corporate law, clarifying the limits of judicial intervention in corporate governance matters.

Its upholds board resolutions, this is as the judgment validates the decisions of the NNPC Board, which are critical to the oil and gas industry’s investment and policy direction.

 

