August 13, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Ngige alerts public on use of his picture in campaign posters by APC candidate, Ukachukwu

by Peter Anayo0120

..says, don’t use me to sway voters to your side

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has alerted the general public on the usage of his picture by the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas and and his running mate, Sen Uche Ekwunife, saying that neither his consent nor approval was sought before the action was taken

He warned the candidate to desist from using his name to woo voters.

Ngige in a press statement by his special assistant on media, Hyggy Obialo, said the politician and former governor has taken a sabbatical leave from politics and would not want to be associated with any candidate.

The statement which was endorsed by the ex Minister disclaimed a recent poster that has his picture alongside those of the APC guber candidate, Ukachukwu and his running mate, Ekwunife, saying that the action is aimed at swaying votes to them from followers of the former governor.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the online poster in circulation with the photograph of our principal, His Excellency, Sen. Or. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, MD, OON, CON, Onwa-na-etiliora, featuring together with the Anambra State APC Governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and his deputy, Sen. Uche Ekwunife.

“We want to use this medium to inform the general public that neither the consent nor approval of our principal was sought and/or obtained, respectively, before the said publication was disseminated to the general public.

“We, therefore, advise the perpetrators to respect the wishes of our principal, who has indicated in many fora that he is out of partisan politics for now.

“We further wish to inform the general public that H.E. Sen. (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige is on sabbatical leave from active partisan politics for now as he is taking his well-deserved rest after 25 years of active partisan politics and public service.”

Ngige, who is believed to be one of the most accomplished politicians in Anambra State was a former Governor of the state between 2003-2006 also served, 2011-2015, as Senator for Anambra State Central Senatorial District in the 7th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

