NBA, CSOs fault Ibom Air’s handling of alleged unruly passenger, offer free legal services

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has criticised Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) for their HANDLING of the 10 August 2025 incident involving passenger Ms Comfort Emmanson, describing the airline’s actions as “reckless”, “unlawful”, and a breach of her dignity.

In a press release signed by its president, Mazi Afam Osigwe, and general secretary, Dr Mobolaji Ojibara, the NBA condemned the treatment of Ms Emmanson, who was forcibly removed from an Ibom Air flight, stripped in public, and humiliated in an incident captured on video and widely shared online.

“The Nigerian Bar Association strongly condemns the treatment of Ms Comfort Emmanson… Such conduct is degrading, violates her right to dignity and privacy, and falls far short of the standards of civility and professionalism expected in the aviation sector,” the statement read.

The association alleged that video evidence shows an Ibom Air hostess preventing Ms Emmanson from leaving the aircraft, an act which could constitute false imprisonment and a provocation that escalated the confrontation. It called for an independent, impartial investigation before any disciplinary action is taken against her.

The NBA also criticised the lifetime flight ban imposed by Ibom Air and backed by AON, arguing that it breached the principle of fair hearing as Ms Emmanson was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“The decision to impose a lifetime ban without affording Ms Emmanson a fair opportunity to be heard is… legally and morally indefensible. The power to suspend or restrict a passenger’s right to fly rests with the appropriate statutory regulator, not private associations or airline operators acting unilaterally,” the NBA maintained.

The association further described the photographing and online circulation of indecent images of Ms Emmanson as “an egregious invasion of privacy and a criminal act”, stressing that such material should have been blurred before release. It urged authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible for capturing and distributing the unedited footage.

The NBA demanded that Ibom Air withdraw the lifetime ban, issue a public apology, and cooperate fully with an impartial investigation.

It also called on the Minister for Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and relevant security agencies to take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, A Civil Society Organisation, The Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development, has called for a thorough investigation into Ibom Air and regulatory authorities’ treatment of Comfort Emmanson.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Head of Office, Omoniyi Akingunola, the organisation also offered to provide free legal services to Emmanson, describing her treatment as “unfair, unjust, and unacceptable”.

Videos circulating on social media showed an enraged Emmanson attacking flight attendants on an Ibom Air flight inbound to Lagos from Uyo and confronting airport security officials.

Ibom Air said the incident began shortly before take-off from Uyo when the passenger refused to comply with standard aviation safety procedures requiring her to switch off her mobile phone.

The airline company said her conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of its crew, passengers, and aircraft.

The domestic carrier has since imposed a travel restriction on her, adding that she will no longer be allowed to fly on any of its aircraft.

The group criticised the Airline Operators of Nigeria for imposing a lifetime ban on Emmanson without a proper hearing or an investigation.

Akingunola also faulted the police for rushing to court without conducting adequate fact-finding after the incident.

He said publicly available footage of the incident is incomplete, noting that the altercation began onboard the aircraft.

The NEFGAD’s chief insisted that Ibom Air must release the in-flight video footage to clarify whether Emmanson’s actions were provoked.

“It is wrong to judge the incident based solely on the clip recorded outside the aircraft. It appears something happened inside the plane, and the lady reacted after she was prevented from disembarking, an apparent orchestrated provocation to ensure she was penalised for whatever had transpired in-flight,” the statement reads.

He questioned how anyone forcibly dragged down a plane could be expected to behave civilly and why a passenger ready to disembark suddenly refused to leave moments later.

Akingunola suggested the situation was deliberately escalated to fit a certain narrative, adding that cabin crew should not act as law enforcement officers, especially when their actions resulted in physical assault.

