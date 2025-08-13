NAFDAC signs MoU with UN-World Food Programme to strengthen partnership for food safety, quality

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen collaboration in the area of food safety and quality.

This is to establish suitable parameters for the efficient and expeditious fulfilment of WFP requests for food disposal, and to strengthen capacity building and technical assistance activities to both organisations.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this Tuesday when she received a delegation from the United Nations World Food Programme led by its Deputy Country Director (Operations), Mr. Serigne Loum in her office in Abuja during the signing of the MoU.

Adeyeye expressed satisfaction in the signing of the MoU and said the two organisations are committed to saving lives through collaboration.

In her words, “It is my distinct honour and pleasure to be here today in person, to welcome you to our Agency, and to have the opportunity to deepen our ongoing collaboration by the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between our organizations”.

“NAFDAC and the WFP have already established a collaborative engagement on food safety and quality activities even before the signing of this MoU today, and we are desirous of strengthening this collaboration through the MoU”, she said.

Adeyeye further stated that the United Nations World Food Programme has played a critical role in saving lives during emergencies and using food assistance as a means of building a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

She, however, reiterated the importance of food safety, and as an Agency saddled with the mandate to regulate and control the importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, NAFDAC’s responsibility will never be compromised under her watch to verify that the food we consume meets safety and quality parameters established.

“As NAFDAC, we commit to bringing in our strengths and meeting our obligations towards successful implementation and I am confident that both sides will complement each other through this MoU by sharing knowledge, skills, lessons learned, and best practices for mutual growth, benefit, and sustainability of our food safety and quality system”.

The Director General also used the occasion to express appreciation to the leadership of the United Nations World Food Programme in Nigeria and the Headquarters for the commitment to forging and deepening collaboration with NAFDAC.

On his part, the Deputy Country Director, Mr. Serigne Loum, highlighted the United Nations World Food Programme’s commitment in promoting food security and combating malnutrition in Nigeria.

He stated that the World Food Programme Operations started in Nigeria in 2016, with the core mandate of providing Life-Saving food for the most affected persons in the North-East by insurgency. “Over the years this scale has expanded to both North-East and North-West Nigeria with an estimated 90% of the procured and distributed food by World Food Programme sourced locally”, stated.

“We have, over the years, engaged and worked with NAFDAC in fulfilling the mandate stated earlier, because we rely on NAFDAC in the crucial areas of ensuring the food we distribute are safe and wholesome and also in promoting the nutrition of Nigerians,”, said.

Similarly, the Deputy Country Director, Mr. Loum, thanked the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Adeyeye and reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to further strengthen their relationships with NAFDAC and to open new innovative opportunities through the signing of the MoU.

This was contained in a statement signed by Adegboyega Osiyemi, Deputy Director (Public Relations and Protocol), Abuja.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2