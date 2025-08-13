My administration won’t abandon any project – Gov Diri

…fulfils car promise to Police officer that rejected $17,000 bribe

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has assured that his administration will not leave any project unfinished when he leaves office in February 2028.

Senator Diri gave the assurance on Wednesday at the 169th session of the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the completion of all ongoing projects, including legacy projects that it started and those it inherited.

Some of the big ticket legacy projects include the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, which it inherited from the immediate past administration and completed it with work ongoing from Ekeremor to Agge, the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road, and phase one of the Nembe-Brass road.

Other legacy projects are the nine-storey civil servants’ secretariat, the 25,000-capacity stadium, the 60mw gas turbine plant, among several other infrastructure projects initiated by his administration.

The governor equally assured that funding of these high-profile projects will not pose any challenge.

According to the Bayelsa governor, his administration’s target to make the headquarters of all eight local government areas in the state accessible by road was on course.

His words: “Contractors handling some of these projects were inherited by this government and are known to everyone. All the projects that are ongoing will be completed and our goal is to complete them before we leave office.

“Upon the completion of the Sagbama-Ekeremor road that we inherited, we have no doubt that it will add value to lives as travel time and insecurity will be reduced drastically.”

Diri gave an update on the Bayelsa West senatorial road between Ekeremor and Agge, saying it was now being sand-filled by the contractors, China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), while that of Bayelsa Central to Oporoma and the Nembe-Brass road in the eastern senatorial district were nearing completion.

He further stated that the federal government, which took over construction of the second phase of the Nembe-Brass road, had released 30 per cent of the contract sum.

On power, Diri said the new gas turbines procured by his administration would ensure Bayelsans enjoyed 24-hour electricity by the end of this year.

“Power is critical to industrialisation. Power supply was my agenda from my first tenure. Today we are almost there. The preparations are very high. Very soon, the new gas turbines will arrive.

“My focus is to resolve the issue of electricity so that we will have our own independent power plant.”

Earlier, the governor fulfilled his pledge to Bayelsa State-born Chief Superintendent of Police Sentome Obi as he presented a brand new saloon car to the officer.

CSP Obi, who heads the Financial and Cybercrime Unit at Zone 16 Command, Yenagoa, earned national acclaim following his rejection of a $17,000 bribe from a crime suspect.

As a reward for his honesty and dedication to duty, Diri at a Government House reception on July 23 announced a three-bedroom apartment and car reward for the gallant policeman.

Obi was also honoured by the Force with the Inspector-General of Police Integrity and Police Officer of the Year Award for 2024.

Presenting the car to the officer in Government House, the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security 1, CP Akpoebi Agberebi (rtd), said the gesture was in fulfilment of his promise.

He expressed the hope that the gift would encourage him and other officers to continue to discharge their professional duties more efficiently.

He urged Obi not to relent but to continue to put in his best, which he noted will contribute to the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

He recalled his recommendation to the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for special promotion and stated that Obi had been promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police.

Responding, CSP Sentome Obi thanked God, the IGP, and Governor Diri for the honour, saying it will spur him to do more in the service.