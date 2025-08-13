Meeting, press conference of  committee with  stakeholders, held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

From left… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Community and Social Development/NG-CARE, Dennis Nnamdi Agbo, Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada and a member of the committee, Mohammed Hussaini Jalo, during a meeting and press conference of the committee with the stakeholders, at the National Assembly in Abuja, on Wednesday.
From left… A member House of Representatives committee on Community and Social Development/NG-CARE, Abdulkadir Rahis, Deputy Chairman of the committee, Dennis Nnamdi Agbo and the chairman of the committee, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, during a meeting and press conference of the committee with the stakeholders, at the National Assembly in Abuja, on Wednesday… Photos: Anayo Opara.
