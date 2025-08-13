26.8 C
Lagos poised to address illegal dredging as Waterfronts ministry holds summit

by Peter Anayo036

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), has reiterated its commitment to tackling the growing menace of illegal dredging and its devastating impact on communities across the State.

Speaking to members of staff at the Ministry ahead of the 1st Waterfront Summit, scheduled for 12th September 2025, the Hon. Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, called for active community involvement in confronting the crisis.

In a release by Akodu Morenikeji, Director, Public Affairs of MWID, the Commissioner warned that residents who encourage or participate in illegal dredging are “engineering their own downfall,” as the environmental, social, and economic consequences of their actions will ultimately harm their own lives and the lives of the entire populace.

Alebiosu described illegal dredging as a “silent destroyer” of coastal and riverine communities, noting that it accelerates erosion, worsens flooding, disrupts aquatic life, and destroys livelihoods dependent on fishing and water-based commerce, especially in areas like Makoko.

He stressed that the persistent nature of this problem is what has made it one of the major topics for deliberation at the upcoming summit.

“We cannot overemphasize the devastating impact these activities could have on our daily lives and on posterity. This is why we have made it a point of necessity to bring it to the global stage, where all stakeholders from riverine states in Nigeria, government agencies to community leaders, environmental experts, and private sector partners will deliberate and chart a lasting solution,” Alebiosu said.

He emphasized that the summit would serve as a collaborative platform to foster dialogue, share best practices, and develop actionable policies that safeguard Lagos’ waterfronts for present and future generations.

The Hon. Commissioner urged members of the public to register and participate in the summit through the official links available on all the Ministry’s social media platforms, noting that collective action is key to ending the scourge of illegal dredging.

 

 

