Lagos laments overwhelming of facilities as Orile-Agege hospital records 32% of Ogun residents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat on Wednesday lamented that despite the efforts of the State government in the provision of adequate infrastructure for Lagosians, the facilities are being overwhelmed due to influx of people from neighbouring states.

Hamzat cited the example of Orile-Agege General Hospital, saying “7.8 million people went to our general hospitals in 2024. If you go to Orile-Agege, about 32 percent of people came from Ogun State.”

The Deputy Governor made the remark during Citizensgate 2.0 platform tagged, ‘Sensitization on Volunteerism: The Power of Community in Action,’ organized by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Deputy Governor, who spoke virtually, said, “Base on what I was briefed, the idea of this programme is to make sure that everything we are doing, we want feedback from our citizens. We want you to tell us where we are doing well and where we are doing well.”

He added, “A lot of what we are doing, our citizens don’t know them. So we have communication challenges. We need this platform to get feedback from our citizens in a more organized way. We need people who can help us amplify what we are doing; we don’t have monopoly on wisdom.

“Looking at out THEMES+ Agenda, it is to encapsulate what we want to do,” saying the state has a total of 26 general hospitals which has been overstreched due to influx of neighbouring citizens from other states that come over for healthcare.

“We are building two more general hospitals; there is one in Ojo, we want to have buildings for doctors and other medical staff, and also we are expanding the Massey Hospital in Lagos Island.

“That does not include the emergency and accident ambulances that we have. What does that mean? Even with adequacy, enormous people go for the service. How do we make sure that all of them get best service?” He queried.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Tajudeen Afolabi noted, “We need the voice of the people, the grassroots to showcase what we are doing, to let them know that our government is a responsible one ready to listen to the voices of the people.

“We are here today to jawjaw and let them pass the message to the grassroots. We can’t bring everyone here, it is a continual programme, we are going to be having it fortnightly. Whatever their problems are, the government is ready to partner with them.

“You don’t have to come to Alausa, all you need to do is log on to our site; citizensgate.lagosstate.gov.ng/. We have resolvers that attend to issues.

“Government alone cannot do it; those who are on the other side volunteer. Volunteerism is through set of people that can take the bull by the horns.

“Tell us what the problems are and the government will take it up. You have given yourselves to humanity. It is about what I do to upscale Lagos State,” Dr Afolabi stated.

A representative of Budgit, Gabriel Okeowo, told the participants, “what we want to achieve as representatives from various communities is to engage with the State to get feedback and if you don’t get it, engage again.

“We should resolve to be a champion of our community. That is why we have to continue to speak up,” Okeowo submitted.

A participant, Aliyu Asogbon from Badagry, pointed out that there is a communication gap between the government and the people, saying, “we have to improve on the communication.”

A person Living With Disability, Olasehinde, appealed to the government to assist the physically challenged to have access to care.

“For instance, I make use of wheelchair; most of the government institutions don’t have facilities for the PWDs. Government will have to look into this.”