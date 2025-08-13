‘Kashimawo,’ play on MKO Abiola’s life debuts in London

A theatre company, DOSF-UK, says its international debut of ‘Kashimawo’ is part of the company’s historical expositions aimed at bringing Nigerian history to European and diaspora audiences.

Kashimawo will debut internationally on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, 2025, at the Shaw Theatre in London.

DOSF-UK’s Director, Chantal Edgar, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The play, inspired by late Nigerian businessman and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, who was popularly known as MKO, is also aimed at honouring his memory and political legacy.

Edgar said Kashimawo is a historical play inspired by the late businessman’s life and his political struggles.

“The play depicts the life and times of the winner of the June 12, 1993, elections and the giant personality Chief MKO Abiola displayed.

“Kashimawo is the second in a series of historical expositions designed to bring these historical productions into Europe and the diaspora.

“The beauty of Kashimawo is its wild pull out from the life of MKO who inspired the play to the confusing mischief of the gods as they seemed to play a different kind of game with the life of the poor orphan,” she said.

She said the play, which had the support of Mr Kola Abiola, son of the late businessman, is being produced by actress and filmmaker Tayo Elesin, under the Elesin Productions platform.

The play would star veteran actor Biodun Abbey as Kashimawo alongside other international cast.

Kashimawo first debuted in Lagos on March 31 and April 1, 2024.

The play was produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and directed by Prof. Rasaki Ojo.