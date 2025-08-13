Just in: FG orders withdrawal of case against Ibom Air Passenger Comfort Emmanson, reduces ban on KWAM 1

The Federal Government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight, and reduced the flight ban imposed on Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1).

The development came after Emmason was remanded in prison following the incident.

A statement by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, said the move was necessitated following consultation with critical stakeholders in the Aviation Sector and those involved in the “unfortunate incidents regarding the unruly behaviours of certain individuals at our airports of recent”.

Emmanson had allegedly attacked a flight attendant and clashed with security operatives at the airport.

The alleged assault led to her being arraigned and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State on Monday.

Reacting to the incident in a statement posted on his X page on Monday, Keyamo confirmed that Ms Emmanson was arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges.

He condemned her actions, noting that she was remanded because she failed to provide adequate sureties in court.

However, the minister also criticised the circulation of the viral indecent video, which showed Ms Emmanson’s top torn and her upper body exposed.

He said he ordered action against the Ibom Air officials who leaked the footage.

Her prison remand has since sparked further outrage among civil societies, the public, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which condemned Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria for the unfair manner in which the incident was handled.

On the ValueJet incident involving KWAM 1, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will reduce his ban to one month. FAAN also plans to engage the musician as an ambassador for airport security protocols.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against KWAM 1,” Keyamo stated.

The one-month ban will also apply to ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, whose licenses will be restored after mandatory professional reappraisal.

Keyamo announced that a retreat will be held next week to retrain aviation security personnel on managing disruptive passengers and de-escalating tense situations. Airlines will also have dedicated sessions to address staff conduct towards travellers.

The minister stressed that the clemencies were granted purely on compassionate grounds, adding:

“Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved. We have decided to draw a line after these clemencies.