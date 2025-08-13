Jail break: Manhunt for 16 inmates who escaped from Keffi Correctional Centre after attacking warders

.7 escapees recaptured

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that sixteen inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi escaped from custody in the early hours of Tuesday, after breaching internal security and attacking some personnel on duty using the heavy morning rain as cover.

According to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the incident left five officers with serious life-threatening injuries who are receiving treatment at an undisclosed government health facility in Keffi.

It was gathered that the swift response of security agencies led to the recapture of seven of the fleeing inmates, who are now back in custody.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has already visited the facility and ordered a full investigation into the escape, warning that any staff found to have collaborated will face serious sanctions, including dismissal from service.

Nwakuche also directed an immediate manhunt of the escapees in collaboration with sister security agencies to track down the remaining inmates.

Members of the public have been urged to remain calm, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious movements or sightings of the fugitives to the nearest security formation.

The NCoS has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding all custodial facilities and ensuring public safety nationwide stating also that preliminary investigations into the latest jailbreak will be swift and thorough.

