22.9 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 13, 2025

Baro Island concession: Reps Adhoc C’ttee urges relevant agencies to make facility…

Shettima applauds new NSITF as Faleye describes social insurance as catalyst for…

NBA, CSOs fault Ibom Air’s handling of alleged unruly passenger, offer free…

Jail break: Manhunt for 16 inmates who escaped from Keffi Correctional Centre…

Tambuwal: EFCC under fire for targeting opposition politicians

AMAC Chairman calls for enhanced service delivery, accountability in council

House of Reps stakeholders’ engagement with committee at Nat’l Assembly held in…

Lagos unveils digital house numbering system

Nigerian Youths: heartbeat of nation- Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Jail break: Manhunt for 16 inmates who escaped from Keffi Correctional Centre after attacking warders

by Peter Anayo091

.7 escapees recaptured

 

CYRIL  MBAH , Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that sixteen inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi escaped from custody in the early hours of Tuesday, after breaching internal security and attacking some personnel on duty using the heavy morning rain as cover.

According to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the incident left five officers with serious life-threatening injuries who are receiving treatment at an undisclosed government health facility in Keffi.

It was gathered that the swift response of security agencies led to the recapture of seven of the fleeing inmates, who are now back in custody.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has already visited the facility and ordered a full investigation into the escape, warning that any staff found to have collaborated will face serious sanctions, including dismissal from service.

 Nwakuche also directed an immediate manhunt of the escapees in collaboration with sister security agencies to track down the remaining inmates.

Members of the public have been urged to remain calm, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious movements or sightings of the fugitives to the nearest security formation.

The NCoS has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding all custodial facilities and ensuring public safety nationwide stating also that preliminary investigations into the latest jailbreak will be swift and thorough.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

EFCC, ICPC recovered $967.5bn, N277bn looted funds in 2024 – FG

Peter Anayo

Enugu tanker explosion: Death toll rises to 18 – FRSC

Editor

Diaspora voting: INEC pushes for constitutional reforms to accommodate Nigerians abroad

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO