23.3 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

‘Kashimawo,’ play on MKO Abiola’s life debuts in London

ICRC urges adherence to Geneva Conventions to prevent brutality in war

We must control movement of animals to end farmer-herder clashes -CDS

2025 Budget implementation: OAGF meet with MDAs

My administration won’t abandon any project – Gov Diri

Building collapse: Sanwo-Olu calls for National Tribunal to tackle crisis

Lagos laments overwhelming of facilities as Orile-Agege hospital records 32% of Ogun…

ICPD UK, NCAA launch strategic partnership to elevate Africa’s aviation sector

UNICEF, PRUWASSA donates Sato pans to over 800 vulnerable households in Riyom…

Court discharges Ibom Air passenger amid new developments

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

ICRC urges adherence to Geneva Conventions to prevent brutality in war

by Peter Anayo044

BLESSING  TAIWO 

 

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called for optimum adherence to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 to reduce brutality during war globally.

The plea was contained in a statement by the ICRC President, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, on Tuesday, to mark the 76th anniversary of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949.

These conventions are among the most widely accepted international treaties that—when respected – prevent brutality in war and preserve pathways back to peace.

“Seventy-six years ago, the world made a solemn promise through the Geneva Conventions that even in war, there are limits. Today, that promise is under serious threat.

“The rules remain, but the commitment to uphold them is weakening, with catastrophic consequences for people trapped in conflict,” Egger said.

The ICRC president stressed that the rules were not created to serve the powerful but as a guide to avoid the escalation of wars.

“They exist to protect the powerless: the civilian caught in the crossfire, the wounded on the battlefield, the prisoner behind bars,” she noted.

Egger pointed out that respect for the rules of war as contained in the Geneva Conventions is not optional.

She appealed to all nations to embrace the Geneva Conventions and uphold humanity even in war.

“Last September, the ICRC, alongside Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, launched a global initiative to renew political will for international humanitarian law.

“More than 70 states have since joined us in this effort. I urge all states to do the same.

“The protective power of IHL is only as strong as leaders’ political will to uphold it. The next 76 years of the Geneva Conventions will be defined by the choices they make today to preserve – or abandon – humanity in war,” she stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Health Minister, AE-FUTHA CMD task private sector on provision of rural healthcare facility to curb morbidity

Peter Anayo

Sanwo-Olu’s wife harps on advocacy to tackle menace of drug abuse

Peter Anayo

Emeka Offor Foundation commits $5m to fight maternal, neo-natal mortality in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO