ICPD UK, NCAA launch strategic partnership to elevate Africa’s aviation sector

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The city of Enugu became the focal point for aviation excellence on Wednesday as the International centre for Protocol and Diplomacy (ICPD) UK and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in collaboration with Nigerian consultancy Nick Peace Ltd, hosted an Advanced Training and Capacity Building Programme aimed at uplifting Africa’s aviation sector.

In a statement issued after the event, Hon. Patricia Kenneth Divine, director of ICPD UK, described the programme as a milestone in driving innovation, compliance, and resilience in air travel across the continent.

Declaring the event open, NCAA Director-General Captain Chris Najomo was represented by Engr. Godwin Balang, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, urged participants to work towards building an aviation sector that Africa can be proud of. The authority’s vision is not merely to enforce compliance but to inspire a compliance culture rooted in sound ethics, proactive governance, and adaptive leadership, he stated.

Themed “Navigating Global Events, Corporate Ethics, and Ensuring Compliance and Resilience in Air Travel”, the event also served as part of the NCAA’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The two-day programme brought together regulators, industry professionals, and global experts to address pressing challenges in compliance governance and corporate diplomacy.

In her welcome address, Dr. Aghadinazu Rebecca, NCAA’s Director of Corporate Services, said, Aviation is constantly shaped by global events, evolving technologies and complex regulatory demands.

Through this training, we aim to deepen understanding of corporate governance, strengthen compliance culture, and position Nigeria as a resilient aviation hub in Africa and beyond.

Hon. Kenneth-Divine echoed the sentiment, calling the moment “pivotal” for African aviation,our goal is to build bridges between nations, industries, and ideas.

The keynote address by Her Excellency Amb. Saroja Sirisena, advisory Board member of ICPD and former Sri Lankan high commissioner to the UK emphasized the importance of corporate diplomacy in fostering stakeholder trust and navigating global challenges.

The event also recognized the reform-driven leadership of Nigeria’s minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), whose policies have bolstered safety, compliance, and global competitiveness in the nation’s aviation industry.

Among the high-profile contributors were Lean Luc Meier, founder of SRC strategic relations counselling, who shared best practices in corporate diplomacy, Helen Ejiro, head of international relations at the African School of value and Leadership, who explored AI’s role in predictive analytics and real-time monitoring.

Dr. Chidi Maduka and Ms. Chidera Okonji delivered sessions on managing global events, crises, and corporate ethics.

Others include Mr. Emeka Mba, CEO of AFIA TV and former DG of the national broadcasting commission, who spoke on corporate diplomacy, effective communication, and stakeholder engagement, Julius Lambert Nyananyo, founder of St. Lambert Consult Ltd, who addressed protocol and compliance in air travel.