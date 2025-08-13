Elder statesman, businessman, Chief  Alex-Duduyemi,  celebrates 90 years of Excellence in  Lagos

27.6 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Photo Gallery

by Peter Anayo0123

L-r…Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi;  the celebrant  Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi; the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenechukwu; Keagborekuzi; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, during the 90th birthday  Celebration of Chief Oyekunle Alex–Duduyemi held at Harbour Point in Lagos on Saturday, 9/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r…Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi the celebrant  Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi;  the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenechukwu; Keagborekuzi.

L-r… The celebrant Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi; discussing with Group Managing Director /Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL) Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenechukwu, Keagborekuzi.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi, His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi.

L-r …The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service,   Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR); Group Managing Director /Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited(CNL), Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

L- r… Otunba Lai Oriowo; Dr Gbenga Odusanya; Segun Adesanya; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; Tunde Sodade and  Eddie Otudeko.

 L-rChief Sola Ijitimehin;  Chief Gbenga Obasa and  Prince  Jare  Olateru Olagbegi .

L-R…Mrs   Oluwatoyin  Adedoyin, her husband   Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist,  Prince Samuel Adedoyin, A  philanthropist and policy strategist,  Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola.

L-r… The Managing Director & Chief Executive of Havilah Group, Lanre Adesuyi, Former Registrar of CIBN, Oloye Esan Ogunleye and his wife, Chief Mrs. Folake Ogunleye.

L-R…Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, Former Governor of OSUN/Lagos State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Founder and Presiding Pastor of Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev Esther Ajayi, is praying for the celebration of Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service,   Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and  Chief John Odeyemi.

Past President Trustee,  Island Club (with mic ), Chief Olu Falomo leading other members of the club to celebrate with Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi.

Ooni of Ife , daughter of Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich (sitting), Chief Mrs  Shola Adebanjo ; the Iyalaje Oodua   Princess Toyin Kolade  (left ).

 Some of the grand Children of Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi.

 

L-R …Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju;  Mr Soji Awogbade, a Lawyer and Nigerian businessman and politician, and Iyiola Omisore. 

 Olori Morisola Sijuwade and  Madam Toyibat Lawal.

L-r …Otunba Lai Oriowo;   Segun Adesanya , Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and  Dr Gbenga Odusanya .

From 4th left …Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the celebrant  Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi; the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenechukwu; Keagborekuzi and others during the cutting of Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi’s 90th Birthday cake.

From the middle, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the celebrant  Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi; the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenechukwu; Keagborekuzi, and Children and grandchildren. During the Cutting of the Nigerian elder statesman, businessman, Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi,  90th Birthday cake,    held at harbour point in Lagos on Saturday, 9/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

