Ebonyi State on Edge: Archbishop Amb Dr C C Edwards calls for swift action as Ekpaomaka, Enyimagu violence spirals

A violent outbreak in the Ekpaomaka and Enyimagu communities of Ebonyi State has left residents terrified, displaced, and mourning, as gunfire, arson, and chaos engulf the area precisely on August 9th 2025. Disturbing video clips obtained by this newspaper show charred buildings, fleeing families, and plumes of smoke rising into the sky — a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in the region. His Royal Eminence, Archbishop Amb. Dr. C. C. Edwards JP, Grand Duke and International President of the Ecumenical World Councils of Bishops & Ministers Nigeria, has stepped forward with an urgent appeal to both government and security agencies. Speaking with grave concern, the Archbishop described the situation as “a humanitarian disaster in the making” and called for immediate and decisive intervention.

“What is happening in Ekpaomaka and Enyimagu is an affront to human dignity and a betrayal of our shared humanity,” Archbishop Edwards said in an emotional statement. “No disagreement, no matter how deep, should justify the burning of homes and the shedding of blood.” Eyewitnesses report that the unrest began in the early hours of Wednesday with what they described as “staccato bursts of gunfire” echoing across both communities. Panic quickly spread, and within hours, entire neighbourhoods were deserted as families fled with little more than the clothes on their backs. One resident, speaking under condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said: “We didn’t sleep at all. There was shooting everywhere. People were running in every direction. I saw two houses burning before we escaped.” By midday, reports indicated that multiple homes had been reduced to rubble, with some victims feared dead. The exact casualty toll remains unconfirmed.

Archbishop Amb Dr C C Edwards directed a heartfelt message to Governor Rt. Hon. Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, lauding him as a pragmatic and listening leader while urging swift action to contain the crisis. “I know Governor Nwifuru to be a man who means well for Ebonyians,” Edwards said. “This is the moment to show that leadership by ensuring our people are protected, the displaced are cared for, and the criminals behind this are brought to justice.” He also called on the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to move urgently. “Our security forces must act now — not tomorrow, not next week. Every minute lost puts more lives at risk,” he warned.

The Archbishop condemned what he described as “a bloody den of vendetta” created by recalcitrant elements within the two communities. “This is not an accident; it is a calculated act of wickedness by those who thrive on division,” he declared. “Every stakeholder — from traditional rulers to youth leaders — must speak out. Silence in the face of evil is complicity.” Beyond his call for emergency intervention, Archbishop Edwards urged a longer-term peacebuilding effort rooted in dialogue, fairness, and justice. “We must remember that peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice and mutual respect,” he said. “If we allow these fires — both literal and metaphorical — to burn unchecked, we will not only destroy homes but also generations of trust between neighbours.”

The Archbishop further warned that unless the violence is stopped immediately, the crisis could destabilise the entire region. “There is fire on the mountain,” he said gravely. “If it is not quenched instantly, we may face a more dangerous escalation that will be far harder to contain.” As of press time, the Ebonyi State Government and relevant security agencies had not issued official statements on the violence. Meanwhile, displaced residents are seeking refuge with relatives, in churches, and in makeshift shelters, while humanitarian needs — from food to medical care — continue to mount. Archbishop Edwards closed his remarks with a plea for unity: “Ebonyi belongs to all of us. Let us protect it with unity, not destroy it with hate. Let us prove to the world that we can rise above vengeance and choose peace, for the sake of our children and our future.”

