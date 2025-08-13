CYON, Archdiocese of Lagos 39th youth day celebrations held in Lagos

L-r … President Catholic Youth Organization Nigeria (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; incoming Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain Rev .Fr. PaulMariy Otukpe: Assistant General Secretary, CYON, Marysandara Chidinma Amazobi: Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Deputy National CYON Chaplain and Warri Diocesan Chaplain, Very Rev Fr. Tega Ogbeni, Vice President Vivian Ozioma Ibuoonma, Outgoing Lagos Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain Very Rev .Fr.Gabriel Odunaiya, during the 39th Archdiocese youth day, Lagos Archdiocesan youth day Celebration, theme You also are my witness ‘held at Lagos Business School, Ajah, Lagos on Sunday 10/8/ 2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… incoming Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Rev .Fr. PaulMariy Otukpe, Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Deputy National CYON Chaplain and Warri Diocesan Chaplain.Very Rev Fr. Tega Ogbeni.

Praise and Worship Section.

Yaba Deanery during the Praise and Worship to give Glory to God.

Festac Deanery, turn out for Mass during Thanksgiving.

‘

Ajah Deanery, turn out for Mass during Thanksgiving.

Cross Section of the CYON rejoicing and praising God.

L-r …Deputy Chaplain, CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Martin Adesanya;. President of Catholic Youth Organization Nigeria (CYON), Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, in coming Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Rev .Fr. PaulMariy Otukpe: Assistant General Secretary, CYON, Marysandara Chidinma Amazobi: Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos , Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Deputy National CYON Chaplain and Warri Diocesan Chaplain.Very Rev Fr. Tega Ogbeni, Vice President.Vivian Ozioma Ibuoonma; Outgoing Lagos Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain.Very Rev .Fr.Gabriel Odunaiya and others.

From the 4th left…. Outgoing Lagos Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain.Very Rev .Fr.Gabriel Odunaiya: Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, incoming Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain, Rev .Fr. PaulMariy Otukpe.President of Catholic Youth Organization Nigeria (CYON), Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe and other executive members of CYON.

From the 6th right… Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins poses with the Catholic Priest, during the 39th Archdiocese youth day, Lagos Archdiocesan youth day Celebration, theme You also are my witness ‘held at Lagos Business School, Ajah, Lagos on Sunday 10/8/ 2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

