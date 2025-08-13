Court restrains Gov. Abiodun, Ogun govt from demolishing Daniel’s properties amid rising tensions

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

A high court sitting in Sagamu, Ogun state has issued ex-parte orders blocking the state government from demolishing properties linked to former governor and current senator representing Ogun East senatorial district, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The court’s decision, delivered on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, throws a wrench into what Daniel’s allies are calling a politically charged campaign by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Justice O.S Oloyede, presiding in Sagamu, directed both parties to maintain the status quo pending a full hearing set for August 19, 2025.

The ruling affects three different lawsuits, each aimed at shielding key properties owned by Daniel and his associates.

Daniel’s action was necessitated following demolition notices issued by the state on August 8 — an action Daniel’s camp insists is a case of “political persecution.”

He argued that the government is enforcing a new regulation retroactively, unfairly targeting long-established structures.

Senator Daniel in Certified True Copy of the three different suits prayed the court to restrain the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and agents of the state government from further trespassing or in any way disturbing him from enjoying the possession of his property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Block 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, with plan No. SA. 160(OG) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21st April, 2005, later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of Occupancy No.LUD3/LR2693 and dated 20th January, 2010 pending the hearing and determination of the notice of application.

Senator Daniel represented by his counsel, A.M Kotoye, SAN, equally prayed the court to mandate Ogun state government and its agents to maintain status quo and the position of things, as it were, before the 8th of August, 2025 when the supposed ‘illegal Notices’ was pasted on the property or as at the time of filing, hearing and determination of the application, with regards to the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Blck 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160 (OG) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21st April, 2005, later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of Occupancy No.LUD3/LR2693 and dated 20th January, 2010.

The two other suits filed by Daniel and his wife are: HCS/371/2025: Daniel and his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel, successfully secured a temporary order protecting their Asoludero Court residence, backed by two legal Certificates of Occupancy.

Suit HCS/372/2025: Conference Hotel Limited and Blue Chapel Limited obtained relief for a separate property carrying a Certificate of Occupancy dated back to 2004.

Suit HCS/373/2025: Yeye Olufunke Daniel and Conference Hotel Limited also won a reprieve for another disputed property acquired from a previous owner.

All three suits received court orders barring the Ogun State Government from demolition, interference, or disruption of the claimants’ peaceful possession of the properties—at least until the scheduled hearing.

One of the affidavits reads:

“AN ORDER of this Honourable Court restraining the Defendants/Respondents and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/ instructions, from further trespassing or any way disturbing the Claimants/Applicants, from enjoying the quiet possession of the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Block 1,Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160(OG) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21st April, 2005, later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of Occupancy No.LUD3/LR2693 and dated 20th January, 2010 and/or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit Notice dated 8th August, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed.

“ALTERNATIVELY: AN ORDER of this Honourable Court mandating and/or otherwise directing parties herein to maintain status quo i.e the position of things, as it were, before the 8th of August, 2025 when the illegal Notices was pasted on the property or as at the timeof filing, hearing and determination of this application, with regards to the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Blck 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No. SA. 160 (OG) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21st April, 2005, later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of Occupancy No.LUD3/LR2693 and dated 20th January, 2010 and/or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit Notice dated 8th August, 2025, in any manner whatsoever and however described, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed.

“AND ORDER FOR SUCH FURTHER OR OTHER ORDERS as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

UPON reading the Application and Affidavit in Support of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Male, Christian, Nigerian of Asoludero Court, along Obafemi Awolowo Avenue, GRA, Sagamu, Ogun State, sworn to and filed at the High Court Registry, Sagamu, Ogun State on the 11th day of August, 2025.”

In his ruling, Justice O.S Oloyede granted the applicant’s prayers, ordering the state government to stay action on the properties of the ex-governor Daniel pending the determination of the suits.

“Having read the affidavit in support and the affidavit of urgency, I am satisfied that this Hon. Court needs to take immediate steps to intervene in this case.

“Consequently, I hereby issue an exparte interim Order of this Honourable Court restraining the Defendants/Respondents and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/ instructions, from demolishing or in any way or manner tampering with the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Block 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares, more particularly plan No.SA.160(OG) attached to the old Certificate of Occupancy No 024698 dated the 21st April, 2005,later replaced by a new computerized Certificate of Occupancy No. LUD3/LR2693 dated 20th January, 2010 and/or giving effect to the Defendants/Respondents’ Quit Notice dated 8th August, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed.

“I equally issue an Order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents and their Agents, Allies, Proxies, Assigns, Cronies, Servants, etc and any other person(s), howsoever described, either claiming through them or acting on their behalf, in whatsoever manner, upon their authority/instructions, from further trespassing or any way disturbing the Claimants/Applicants, from enjoying the quiet possession of the property known as Asoludero Court, situate, lying and being at Block 1, Plots 7 and 8 and of Block XXXVIII, Plot 1 and 12, within the amended part of the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, Sagamu, measuring approximately, 1,659 hectares.”

Reacting to the court injunction, the Ogun State government said it gave Senator Daniel and other affected property owners in the ongoing audit exercise two weeks to present their title documents.

The commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Olatunji Odunlami said the extension was aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularise their unapproved developments.

He said, the extension was a demonstration of goodwill of the State Government in response to representations made by a cross-section of the affected property owners both at Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode and in its commitment to the rule of law and transparency.

“The Ogun State Government has extended the deadline for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises to submit their title documents by two weeks.

“This extension is aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularise their unapproved developments.

“Government again reiterates that the physical development audit exercise currently going on in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and daily elsewhere across the State is not a witchhunt of any individual or organization, but a continuous effort towards ensuring sustainable urban development across the state.

“The State Government commends our citizens who have made it a habit to operate within the confines of the Law and to encourage those who tend to exhibit contrary tendencies to obey the Law.

“The government emphasized that this magnanimity of government does not derogate whatsoever from its constitutional and statutory actions already carried out so far on the matter.”