Court discharges Ibom Air passenger amid new developments

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has discharged Miss Comfort Emmanson of unruly behaviour and assault charges brought against her by the police.

Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami, on Aug. 11, remanded Emmanson in a correctional centre for allegedly assaulting flight crew onboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Salami discharged Emmason following the withdrawal of the five-count charge brought against her by the police.

The prosecutor, Insp Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court of new developments warranting case withdrawal and submitted an application, which the court accepted.