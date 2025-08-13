26.8 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

Lagos poised to address illegal dredging as Waterfronts ministry holds summit

Breaking: Lagos councillor dies 2 weeks after assuming office

Ebonyi State on Edge: Archbishop Amb Dr C C Edwards calls for…

Just in: FG orders withdrawal of case against Ibom Air Passenger Comfort…

World International Youth  Day:SDGs Bauchi calls on Youths to be good Ambassador…

NLC Commends Dangote Refinery, Urges FG to Sell Crude in Naira to…

Seplat Energy holds second Lagos Media Entrepreneurship Training, empowers another 50 journalists

Shell hosts African young professionals as it supports growth of future energy…

Oando Foundation Launches Green Youth Upskilling Program to Equip Nigerian Youth with…

FG generates N5.21tn from oil sales in H1

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Lagos councillor dies 2 weeks after assuming office

by Peter Anayo054

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Councillor representing Ward C1 of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oluwakemi Rufai, has been confirmed dead, barely two weeks after being sworn in as a lawmaker for the council.

Rufai, who was sworn-in as the councillor the only female councillor, was said to have passed on after a brief illness.

The death of the lawmaker was confirmed by the chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Olowa, and his Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Kasali, today.

In separate statements, both council chairmen expressed shock over the new female councillor’s death, describing it as a rude shock to them.

They disclosed that Rabiu was pronounced dead by medical experts yesterday, a development that has affected both councils, considering the female lawmaker’s contribution to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC and grassroots development.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NYSC: Accept your postings in good faith- NYSC DG

Peter Anayo

Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day: Enugu complies fully

Peter Anayo

Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers’ Administrator

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO