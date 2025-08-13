Breaking: Lagos councillor dies 2 weeks after assuming office

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Councillor representing Ward C1 of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oluwakemi Rufai, has been confirmed dead, barely two weeks after being sworn in as a lawmaker for the council.

Rufai, who was sworn-in as the councillor the only female councillor, was said to have passed on after a brief illness.

The death of the lawmaker was confirmed by the chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Olowa, and his Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Kasali, today.

In separate statements, both council chairmen expressed shock over the new female councillor’s death, describing it as a rude shock to them.

They disclosed that Rabiu was pronounced dead by medical experts yesterday, a development that has affected both councils, considering the female lawmaker’s contribution to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC and grassroots development.