Brazil, Peru, over 16 countries to compete in World First Abia Para Badminton Int’l championships

by Peter Anayo0113

STEVE  UNEGBU , Umuahia

The global sports search light will focus on Abia State as Abians welcome athletes, coaches, officials, and fans from across Africa and around the world which including Brazil, Peru and over 16 Countries in the First Abia Para Badminton International Championships holding in the State from September 30th to October 12th, 2025.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetụ who is also the Chairman Local Organising Committee of Para Badminton International Championships 2025 who made this known while declaring the event open at the Media and marketing reveal of the First Abia Para Badminton International Championships and the All African Para Badminton Championships,held at International Conference Centre Ogurube layout, Umuahia,said it is the first time such events would be taking place in Abia and the administration of Governor Otti is fully prepared to host the events.

He said it is an opportunity to showcase Abia globally in all aspects, adding that the hosting of the back-to-back world-class events,sanctioned respectively by the Badminton World Federation and the Badminton Confederation of Africa, would not have been possible without the support of the Governor.

“Let me state unequivocally that these events would not have been possible without the vision and unwavering support of our sports-loving Governor, His Excellency Dr Alex C. Otti,OFR

” It is an opportunity for our state to showcase its organizational excellence, cultural warmth, and unwavering respect for athletes of all abilities.

” This inflow will stimulate our local economy from hospitality and tourism to transport and small businesses.

“More importantly,it will inspire a new generation of young people in Abia and Nigeria to embrace sportsmanship, perseverance and inclusivity” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator para Badminton and second Vice president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Ekeoma Samuel said over 16 Countries of the world including Brazil,Peru among others have registered for the events, revealing that about 224 athletes would be participating in the events and that Abia State government has given the Local Organising Committee all the needed support for the success of the two events.

In his remark, the Abia commissioner for sports and youth development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for approving the hosting rights, renovating the venue, providing specialized vehicles for movement of players, procurement of badminton equipment as well as the leadership of badminton and the para badminton international for their unwavering support.

 

