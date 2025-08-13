Baro Island concession: Reps Adhoc C’ttee urges relevant agencies to make facility functional

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Baro Inland Port has asked the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority NIWA, the Nigeria Navy NN, the Bureau of Public Enterprises BPE and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to work more collaboratively to ensure the smooth take-off of the concessioning and take off of the port.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Hon Saidu Abdullahi gave the charge to the Chief Executive Officers CEOs of these agencies at an interactive meeting between the House Committee, the Federal Ministry of Transportation and heads of these agencies on Tuesday in Abuja

He said that the meeting is for the House Committee to interface with the invited stakeholders before it implements a legislative framework for the smooth implementation of the polices of the executive arm of government on the ports.

The Chairman and some other lawmakers called on the Ministry of Transportation to provide the necessary infrastructure that would naturally fast-track the smooth take off of the Baro Inland Ports for clearing of goods by importers.

He also called on the NIWA and other relevant agencies of government to work more collaboratively to ensure that there is harmony for the operation of the facility.

The House, however, commended the agency for what it is currently doing to bring all these key stakeholders together for a smooth working relationship to ensure that the facility is in operation.

Some other House Committee members like Hon Idris Wase(Plateau, APC) and Hon Gaza Jonathan Gbwefi (Nasarawa,SDP) also picked holes with the lack of effective communication by the NIWA with the ICRC and BPE on the ports concessioning.

The House Committee Chairman Hon. Abdullahi nonetheless assured that the House Ad-hoc Committee would undertake a tour of the facility to ensure that there is synergy and all relevant infrastructure are in place for the port to take off.

He also assured that the House panel will ensure that there is adequate budgetary provision made by the Ministry of Transportation in the 2026 Federal Government of Nigeria FGN Budget for the smooth take -off of the facility.

