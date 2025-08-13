Anambra Commissioner Obinabo wins Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality, Social Welfare

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The BIGWIL International Community has announced Hon. Ify Obinabo, Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, as the recipient of its prestigious Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality and Social Welfare 2025.

This award by the Big International Group of World Investment League (BIGWIL) International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum recognises her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality, safety, social welfare for women and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu by the Global Vice President of BIGWIL International Community, Amb. Shaym Batra, on Tuesday.

Batra, who doubles as BIGWIL Chairman Committee on International Human Rights Observatory to African affairs, commended Obinabo’s relentless efforts in advocating for women’s rights and protecting vulnerable groups.

The vice president said that the commissioner’s relentless efforts to better the lives of women and vulnerable groups had positioned her as a trailblazer in women’s affairs nationwide.

“Congratulations to an Amazon and Achiever, Hon. Ify Obinabo, on this well-deserved recognition.

“A special date to issue the award and celebrate the trailblazer will be made public and announced soon,” Batra, who was an Ex-Mayorate Candidate of London, said.

It would be recalled that Obinabo has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, emphasising the need for broader sensitisation on gender-based violence and its impact on women and girls.

Her efforts have led to increased awareness and action against gender-based violence as well as empowering women and creating a safer society; thus, protecting women and girls against harmful ad exploitative cultural and religious practices.

Her work focuses on creating a safer, more inclusive society. She has worked with various partners to strengthen capacities to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, including leading the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence exercise in Awka.

