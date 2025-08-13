23.7 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

CYON, Archdiocese of Lagos 39th youth day celebrations held in Lagos

Anambra Commissioner Obinabo wins Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality, Social Welfare

NAFDAC signs MoU with UN-World Food Programme to strengthen partnership for food…

Brazil, Peru, over 16 countries to compete in World First Abia Para…

Umahi seeks collaboration of Engineers in shared goals of leadership

Ngige alerts public on use of his picture in campaign posters by…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 13, 2025

Baro Island concession: Reps Adhoc C’ttee urges relevant agencies to make facility…

Shettima applauds new NSITF as Faleye describes social insurance as catalyst for…

NBA, CSOs fault Ibom Air’s handling of alleged unruly passenger, offer free…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Anambra Commissioner Obinabo wins Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality, Social Welfare

by Peter Anayo0113

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu 

The BIGWIL International Community has announced Hon. Ify Obinabo, Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, as the recipient of its prestigious Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality and Social Welfare 2025.

This award by the Big International Group of World Investment League (BIGWIL) International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum recognises her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality, safety, social welfare for women and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu by the Global Vice President of BIGWIL International Community, Amb. Shaym Batra, on Tuesday.

Batra, who doubles as BIGWIL Chairman Committee on International Human Rights Observatory to African affairs, commended Obinabo’s relentless efforts in advocating for women’s rights and protecting vulnerable groups.

The vice president said that the commissioner’s relentless efforts to better the lives of women and vulnerable groups had positioned her as a trailblazer in women’s affairs nationwide.

“Congratulations to an Amazon and Achiever, Hon. Ify Obinabo, on this well-deserved recognition.

“A special date to issue the award and celebrate the trailblazer will be made public and announced soon,” Batra, who was an Ex-Mayorate Candidate of London, said.

It would be recalled that Obinabo has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, emphasising the need for broader sensitisation on gender-based violence and its impact on women and girls.

Her efforts have led to increased awareness and action against gender-based violence as well as empowering women and creating a safer society; thus, protecting women and girls against harmful ad exploitative cultural and religious practices.

Her work focuses on creating a safer, more inclusive society. She has worked with various partners to strengthen capacities to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, including leading the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence exercise in Awka.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Thugs attack operatives of Ocha Brigade in Onitsha, destroy operational vehicle

Peter Anayo

FCTA DRTS warns against fraudulent sale of number plates by touts in FCT

Peter Anayo

APC Threatens To Expel Rivers Factional Chairman Beke, Others Over Nullification Congresses

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO