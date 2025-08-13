27.6 C
Lagos
August 13, 2025
Trending now

Building collapse: Sanwo-Olu calls for National Tribunal to tackle crisis

Lagos laments overwhelming of facilities as Orile-Agege hospital records 32% of Ogun…

ICPD UK, NCAA launch strategic partnership to elevate Africa’s aviation sector

UNICEF, PRUWASSA donates Sato pans to over 800 vulnerable households in Riyom…

Court discharges Ibom Air passenger amid new developments

Court restrains Gov. Abiodun, Ogun govt from demolishing Daniel’s properties amid rising…

Plateau AG debunks FIJ claim on 2024 financial reports, demands state’s removal…

EFCC Chairman warns of ‘anticipatory looting’ as politicians declare properties before taking…

98 Ebonyi flood, windstorm victims receive ₦500,000, 2 bags of rice each…

Elder statesman, businessman, Chief  Alex-Duduyemi,  celebrates 90 years of Excellence in  Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

98 Ebonyi flood, windstorm victims receive ₦500,000, 2 bags of rice each from state govt

by Peter Anayo0135

JACOB  OGODO , Abakaliki

 

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has disbursed ₦500,000 and two bags of rice to each of the 98 families affected by the windstorm and flood disasters that occurred in Ndeze Inyimagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs. Ann Aligwe flagged off the exercise in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Mrs. Aligwe emphasized the governor’s commitment to the welfare of Ebonyi residents, as outlined in the People’s Charter of Needs initiative.

“Many thought it was a political promise, but today you have seen that His Excellency is a talk-and-do governor,” she stated. The gesture aims to cushion the losses suffered by the victims.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted impact assessments and assured victims of prompt intervention.

Mrs. Aligwe urged residents in disaster-prone areas, particularly riverbanks and lowlands, to relocate in line with early warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The government observed a minute’s silence in honor of Mrs. Theresa Nwaji, who died in the Ndeze Inyimagu windstorm, and eight others recently killed by flooding in Afikpo.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Henry Nworie, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Some beneficiaries, including Stephen Nwoji Uguru, Andaline Edeh, and James Ominyi, expressed gratitude to the state government, NEMA, and EBSMA for the intervention.
They appealed for more long-term measures to rebuild their livelihoods.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Jigawa tanker explosion claimed 209 lives, injured 99 – Report

Editor

Uphold integrity, shun corruption, Rivers CP, Adepoju tasks newly promoted officers

Peter Anayo

No sector left behind: Wike reassures as Residents praise Renewed Hope Agenda

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO