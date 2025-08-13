98 Ebonyi flood, windstorm victims receive ₦500,000, 2 bags of rice each from state govt

JACOB OGODO , Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has disbursed ₦500,000 and two bags of rice to each of the 98 families affected by the windstorm and flood disasters that occurred in Ndeze Inyimagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs. Ann Aligwe flagged off the exercise in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Mrs. Aligwe emphasized the governor’s commitment to the welfare of Ebonyi residents, as outlined in the People’s Charter of Needs initiative.

“Many thought it was a political promise, but today you have seen that His Excellency is a talk-and-do governor,” she stated. The gesture aims to cushion the losses suffered by the victims.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted impact assessments and assured victims of prompt intervention.

Mrs. Aligwe urged residents in disaster-prone areas, particularly riverbanks and lowlands, to relocate in line with early warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The government observed a minute’s silence in honor of Mrs. Theresa Nwaji, who died in the Ndeze Inyimagu windstorm, and eight others recently killed by flooding in Afikpo.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Henry Nworie, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Some beneficiaries, including Stephen Nwoji Uguru, Andaline Edeh, and James Ominyi, expressed gratitude to the state government, NEMA, and EBSMA for the intervention.

They appealed for more long-term measures to rebuild their livelihoods.