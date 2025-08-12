Unruly Ibom Air female passenger lands in Kirikiri prison

.As AON bans her from flying for life

.Peter Obi faults handling of incident by Airline, says justice must be seen to be fair

.FAAN vows tougher sanctions against disruptive passengers

Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of assaulting airline officials aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos, has been charged in court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, confirmed the development in a post on his official X handle on Monday.

“The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on the Uyo–Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson, has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood wrote.

His statement comes amid warnings by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority that stricter enforcement actions will be taken against passengers engaging in disruptive conduct, which has been on the rise in Nigerian airports.

It would be recalled that Emmanson, who was on board the Uyo to Lagos flight, had in a viral video repeatedly slapped a Purser with Ibom Aircraft after she was allegedly told to switch off her phone before take-off.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, banned the passenger from flying with its airline after she was found assaulting one of the crew members of their aircraft.

Ibom Air said the incident began before take-off from Uyo when Emmanson refused to comply with safety procedures requiring passengers to switch off their mobile phones.

According to the airline, a fellow passenger seated beside her switched off the phone, sparking a verbal tirade.

The carrier said that upon arrival in Lagos, Emmanson confronted the purser, who had earlier instructed her to switch off her phone and physically assaulted her.

It also maintained that the passenger attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act they described as “an intention to damage and ground the aircraft”.

Ibom Air added that her behaviour posed a serious threat to the safety of its crew, passengers, and aircraft.

The development follows a similar recent incident involving Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM 1 or K1, who attempted to stop a ValueJet aircraft from taking off after being deboarded.

“By this time, the Pilot-in-Command had alerted airport security. Before security could arrive, the Purser, as seen on the viral video on the internet, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft until security arrived.

“The arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel did not deter the passenger, as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at the security personnel. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. Even after disembarking, she continued to assault Ibom Air security personnel and even slapped the ground supervisor.

“The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation,” Ibom Air stressed.

The airline stated that it had submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of their aircraft, while commending the crew members and the security personnel for handling the situation with decorum.

“Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft.

“Ibom Air reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment. Such behavior will be met with the strongest possible response, including legal action and permanent restriction from our services.

“We commend the bravery and professionalism of our crew in handling this situation under extremely challenging circumstances, as well as the swift support from airport security and the Nigerian Police.”

. FAAN vows tough sanctions against disruptive passengers at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of unruly passenger behaviour at the nation’s airports, warning that such acts will no longer be tolerated and will attract tough sanctions under existing aviation laws and regulations.

In a statement signed by the FAAN’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Monday, said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has noted with concern the increasing frequency of unruly behaviour by some passengers at our airports.

“We wish to categorically state that such conduct is entirely unacceptable within the framework of civil aviation and will not be tolerated.”

The agency advised travellers to familiarise themselves with existing rules, noting, “Passengers are strongly advised to acquaint themselves with the Passengers’ Rights and Responsibilities, and Airlines’ Obligations as published by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bye Laws.”

FAAN further stressed its readiness to enforce penalties against offenders, stating, “Moving forward, the Authority will not hesitate to implement relevant sanctions as stipulated in ICAO Annexe 17, Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, especially Part 17 and FAAN Bye Laws against any form of disruptive or threatening behaviour within airport premises.”

According to the statement, the authority is currently overhauling its security procedures, adding, “FAAN is also reviewing its protocols around restraining and prosecuting passengers in line with the Airport Approved Security Programme and relevant laws.”

On a recent case involving a passenger on an Ibom Air flight, FAAN disclosed, “Regarding the recent incident involving a passenger on Ibom Air, while the situation was initially managed by security personnel at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 2 the FAAN Aviation Security team has since intervened, taken the individual into custody, and handed her over to the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation and prosecution.”

The authority concluded by appealing for civility, reiterating, “FAAN once again urges all intending passengers to conduct themselves in a civil and orderly manner and to adhere to all established airport and airline regulations. The safety, security, and comfort of all airport users remain our top priority, and acts of inappropriate behaviour will be met with the full weight of applicable laws and protocols.”

Justice must be fair, Peter Obi faults handling of Ibom Air passenger’s arrest

In a swift reaction, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised the handling of the recent Ibom Air incident, describing it as a reflection of “double standards” in Nigeria’s justice system.

In a statement on Monday via his official X handle, Obi apologised to the Ibom Air crew allegedly assaulted by passenger Comfort Emmanson, stressing the need for Nigerians to uphold good conduct as “a true measure of success and decent living.”

However, he condemned what he termed the “dehumanising treatment” of Emmanson, who was stripped publicly before being hurriedly taken to court and remanded.

He noted that while she is in custody, another individual who “held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk” remains at large, with some government officials calling for him to be forgiven.

He wrote, “This case is not just about one young woman; it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.“While Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard. He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court.

“We must build a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker. This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as “excellencies” while looting public funds without consequence, and yet they have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.”

He argued that the incident exemplified a broader pattern where the poor and less privileged are punished swiftly, while politically connected offenders evade accountability.

“The Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities owe the public an explanation for these double standards in their adjudication. Justice must be just, or it is nothing at all. The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy, ” he concluded.

