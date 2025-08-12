Tinubu applauds NAFDAC on retaining WHO regulatory status

.As N/Delta pledges support for President for 2027

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on retaining its Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status from World Health Organisation (WHO) for regulation of medicines and vaccines.

‎The commendation is in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.

‎The WHO conducted a re-benchmarking exercise from May 28 to 30, assessing NAFDAC’s performance against global regulatory standards.

‎NAFDAC first attained ML3 status in 2022, becoming the first African National Regulatory Authority to achieve this for medicines and vaccines (non-producing).

‎In line with WHO protocols, the revalidation involved periodic reviews to confirm sustained compliance with international benchmarks.

‎The latest evaluation followed formal re-benchmarking in November 2024 and five Institutional Development Plan (IDP) review meetings held between February and April 2025.

‎The president described the WHO recognition as “a reflection of the government’s significant investments in NAFDAC’s regulatory capacity.

‎“NAFDAC has successfully maintained a regulatory system that operates as a stable, well-functioning and integrated framework for regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing).”

‎“This achievement results from investments by the Government of Nigeria in strengthening the regulatory system.”

‎He also commended NAFDAC’s leadership and staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to protecting public health.

‎Tinubu said the achievement reinforces Nigeria’s credibility as a trusted player in global health security and pandemic preparedness.

‎He restated government’s commitment to strengthening regulatory systems and ensuring safe, effective and high-quality medicines and vaccines.

He noted that the milestone aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

‎He highlighted progress in upgrading over 17,000 primary health centres nationwide to improve healthcare access.

‎Other efforts include expanding maternal care, upgrading diagnostics in rural areas and training 120,000 frontline health workers.

‎Tinubu also committed to doubling national health insurance coverage within three years to improve access to essential health services.

‎He stressed that boosting local manufacturing of medicines and medical products remains a key priority.

‎He pledged continued collaboration with development partners and donors to expand investment in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

‎He assured that his administration would support NAFDAC to attain WHO Maturity Level 4, the highest global regulatory standard.(NAN)

