Tinubu applauds NAFDAC on retaining WHO regulatory status

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on retaining its Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status from World Health Organisation (WHO) for regulation of medicines and vaccines.
The commendation is in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.
The WHO conducted a re-benchmarking exercise from May 28 to 30, assessing NAFDAC’s performance against global regulatory standards.
NAFDAC first attained ML3 status in 2022, becoming the first African National Regulatory Authority to achieve this for medicines and vaccines (non-producing).
In line with WHO protocols, the revalidation involved periodic reviews to confirm sustained compliance with international benchmarks.
The latest evaluation followed formal re-benchmarking in November 2024 and five Institutional Development Plan (IDP) review meetings held between February and April 2025.
The president described the WHO recognition as “a reflection of the government’s significant investments in NAFDAC’s regulatory capacity.
“NAFDAC has successfully maintained a regulatory system that operates as a stable, well-functioning and integrated framework for regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing).”
“This achievement results from investments by the Government of Nigeria in strengthening the regulatory system.”
He also commended NAFDAC’s leadership and staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to protecting public health.
Tinubu said the achievement reinforces Nigeria’s credibility as a trusted player in global health security and pandemic preparedness.
He restated government’s commitment to strengthening regulatory systems and ensuring safe, effective and high-quality medicines and vaccines.
He noted that the milestone aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.
He highlighted progress in upgrading over 17,000 primary health centres nationwide to improve healthcare access.
Other efforts include expanding maternal care, upgrading diagnostics in rural areas and training 120,000 frontline health workers.
Tinubu also committed to doubling national health insurance coverage within three years to improve access to essential health services.
He stressed that boosting local manufacturing of medicines and medical products remains a key priority.
He pledged continued collaboration with development partners and donors to expand investment in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.
He assured that his administration would support NAFDAC to attain WHO Maturity Level 4, the highest global regulatory standard.(NAN)
