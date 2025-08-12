Tinted glass permit: Police extend enforcement date to Oct 2

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows, with the new enforcement date now set for 2nd October, 2025.

This decision, according to a release by Force Spokesman DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, follows a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

In light of this, the Force considers it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations.

The extension will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse. The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorized platform for the application remains https://possap.gov.ng and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.

Members of the public are further encouraged to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the appropriate Police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000.

The Nigeria Police Force said it appreciates the cooperation of the Nigerian people and remains committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all.

