SGF calls for collective stakeholders action to mitigate climate change

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has called for stakeholders’ actions in mitigating the impacts of climate change in Nigeria, Africa and across the world.

He made the call at the opening session of a two-day Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Summit (AICIS 2025) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akume was represented at the event by Mr Nadungu Gagare, Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs, in his office

The AICIS seeks to bring African leaders, policymakers, development partners and industry experts together to exchange ideas, mobilise investment for climate-resilient infrastructure and green economic growth across the continent.

The 2-day high-profile event, which was attended by stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria began on Aug. 11 and will end Aug. 12, 2025.

Akume said that Africa is at the crossroads amidst the fact that the continent is blessed with abundant resources, the continent is still faced with the issues of climate change, infrastructure deficits and economic uncertainty.

“This summit provides us a unique platform to engage, exchange ideas and forge partnerships that will bolster transformative change across our continent.

“Your presence here reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable development, fostering resilient economies and building a greener, more prosperous Africa.

“As we deliberate on the urgent challenges and immense possibilities before us, I urge all stakeholders to engage openly and collaboratively, drawing on our collective wisdom to chat practical pathways forward,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mr Moses Owharo, Chairman of the AICIS Planning Committee, commended the Federal Government for prioritising climate change in its policy agenda.

He underscored the need for more collaboration from the government, the diplomatic community and stakeholders in the climate change investments to achieve the desired goals.

Owharo said, “Africa stands at a defining moment, a challenge we face ranging from infrastructure gaps, climate change and resource constraints to economic uncertainty which are formidable.

“This challenge presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation, strategic investment and inclusive growth to further forge stronger public-private partnership that drives transformative progress across Africa and the world.

“Our role as a private institution is to complement the government’s development policy implementation to increase impact in the life of the citizenry.

“This summit provides a timely platform to foster stakeholders’ collaboration, share knowledge and develop actionable strategies for advancing infrastructure, combating climate change and accelerating growth, investment and pre-investment across our continent,” he said.

The highlight of the event was remarks from the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed and Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).

Other top personalities at the event were: Dr Matthew Adepoju, Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the representative of Africa Aviation and Aerospace University, Dr Eniola Ajani, who is the Dean School of Postgraduate Studies.

Also in attendance were the former Chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change, Hon Sam Onuigbo, Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2