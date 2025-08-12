Police arrest two men with three human skulls in Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of the state.

The first suspect, a motorcycle rider Kadir Owolabi, was arrested on Monday around 2pm by mobile police officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu conducting a stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan expressway at the Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

A search of Owolabi’s luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

Ogun police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Tuesday, stated that an investigation into the case led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

CSP Odutola stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for further investigations.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to decisive action against crime and solicited the residents’ cooperation to rid the state of criminals.

She also assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality and identity protection.

