26.6 C
Lagos
August 12, 2025
Trending now

Ondo govt wades into UNIMED registrar’s death, invokes Coroner’s Law

Police arrest two men with three human skulls in Ogun

FCTA continues it’s clean up of city , clears Apo Guzape area…

Atiku condemns Tambuwal’s detention by EFCC

SGF calls for collective stakeholders action to mitigate climate change

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi shuts campus indefinitely over students protest on hostel robbery

Lagos Catholic Archdiocese commemorates Youth Day with messages of hope, faith, spiritual…

Burial service of former Minister of Police Affairs, late Navy Captain Caleb…

ICPC chairman urges lawyers to champion integrity, consistency in legal practice

Fire outbreak: Sanwo-Olu mulls community willpower to fight scourge

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police arrest two men with three human skulls in Ogun

by Peter Anayo070

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of the state.

The first suspect, a motorcycle rider Kadir Owolabi, was arrested on Monday around 2pm by mobile police officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu conducting a stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan expressway at the Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

A search of Owolabi’s luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

Ogun police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Tuesday, stated that an investigation into the case led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

CSP Odutola stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for further investigations.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to decisive action against crime and solicited the residents’ cooperation to rid the state of criminals.

She also assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality and identity protection.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gunmen abduct 3 soldiers, 30 others in Enugu

Peter Anayo

Kidnap of former Nnewi Bishop worries Bishop on the Niger

Editor

Taraba Polytechnic student electrocuted in Jalingo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO