PDP celebrates Hon Austin Nwachukwu on his birthday, describes him as good leader

August 12, 2025
By KELVIN EGERUE

Chieftains of political parties in the country appear unanimous in extolling the virtues and sterling leadership qualities of Rt Hon Austin Nwachukwu as they use occasion of his birthday to draw attention to his efforts at galvanizing support for a better Nigeria.

Leading the avalanche of applause for Rt Hon Nwachukwu is the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Austin Nwachukwu is the current chairman of PDP in the State.

In felicitating Hon. Nwachukwu on his birthday on August 12, the party described him as a trailblazer and principled leader.

“As the State Chairman of our great party, his wealth of experience and exemplary leadership have continued to steer the PDP in Imo State in the right direction”, Lancelot Obiaku who is Imo State Publicity Secretary of the party had remarked.

Lancelot Obiaku had in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital Tuesday said “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, heartily celebrates its State Chairman and former Member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, as he marks his birthday today.

“Hon. Nwachukwu is a trailblazer, a sound administrator, and a principled leader whose resilience, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice continue to stand out.

“An accomplished legislator and administrator, Hon. Nwachukwu has contributed immensely to nation-building in various capacities and fora.

“As a member of the National Assembly representing the good people of Obowo/Ehime/Ihitte-Uboma Federal Constituency, he significantly raised the standard of legislative performance in Nigeria.

“His tenure in the House of Representatives was remarkably impactful. He positively transformed the lives of his constituents through numerous empowerment programmes, extensive constituency projects, and the facilitation of hundreds of federal job placements for young people in agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration, Navy, Civil Defence, NAFDAC, and other federal parastatals”.

Hon. Nwachukwu is widely admired for his humility, accessibility, and philanthropic spirit. His popularity cuts across various segments of society.

“We deeply appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of our committed and high-performing State Chairman in building a stable, united, and formidable PDP in Imo State.

“As you celebrates your birthday today, the party wishes you many more years of sound health, fulfillment, and outstanding achievements” Lancelot Obiaku concluded.

