Ondo govt wades into UNIMED registrar’s death, invokes Coroner’s Law

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Following the claims by the family of the late Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences(UNIMED) Ondo, Mr. Ezekiel Adeniran that their breadwinner was assassinated through forced poisoning, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo has invoked the State Coroner’s Law to unravel the cause of death of the University’s administrator.

Consequently, the AG has urged the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Ayedun Odusola, to assign a coroner to inquire into the death of the late Registrar.

In a letter addressed to the CJ, the Justice Commissioner said the reports indicated late Adeniran died under questionable circumstances on July 17, 2025.

He stressed that, in the public interest, a formal coroner’s inquest is necessary to ascertain the cause and manner of death, and to determine if any individual may bear criminal responsibility.

Ajulo stressed that the inquest would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Coroners Law of Ondo State, and requested that a magistrate within the appropriate jurisdiction be assigned to serve as coroner.

The AG said” Following briefing and information at my disposal, I believe that in the public interest, a formal inquiry in the form of a coroner’s inquest is warranted.”

Acting on the request, the CJ Hon. Justice Odusola, has appointed Dr. Dickson Ogunfuyi, a Chief Magistrate and Head of the Ondo State Multi-Door Court, to serve as the coroner.

The request comes amid growing controversy over claims that the late Adeniran took his own life by purchasing and drinking poison following a white paper that indicted him and recommended his dismissal.

However, his family insisted that he was forced to drink the poison by unknown assailants.

Ajulo stressed that the inquest would be conducted with full transparency and adherence to due process.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2