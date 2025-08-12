23.7 C
Lagos
August 12, 2025
Trending now

Lagos unveils digital house numbering system

Nigerian Youths: heartbeat of nation- Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Ondo govt wades into UNIMED registrar’s death, invokes Coroner’s Law

Police arrest two men with three human skulls in Ogun

FCTA continues it’s clean up of city , clears Apo Guzape area…

Atiku condemns Tambuwal’s detention by EFCC

SGF calls for collective stakeholders action to mitigate climate change

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi shuts campus indefinitely over students protest on hostel robbery

Lagos Catholic Archdiocese commemorates Youth Day with messages of hope, faith, spiritual…

Burial service of former Minister of Police Affairs, late Navy Captain Caleb…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Nigerian Youths: heartbeat of nation- Deputy Speaker, Kalu

by Peter Anayo0108

…Celebrates International Youth Day

 

JONAS  EZIEKE , Abuja

 

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has described Nigerian youths as the heartbeat of the nation.

Kalu made the submission in a statement on Tuesday to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day.

He highlighted the crucial role young people play in driving progress within the communities of the country to ultimately accelerate national growth and development.

Emphasizing his office’s collaboration with some youth-led organizations to implement empowerment programmes and initiatives, the Deputy Speaker praised Nigerian youths for their hard work, resilience, creativity, patriotism and passion for greatness, believing that these qualities will illuminate their path toward a brighter and more inclusive future.

He said that the youths are the country’s innovators, change-makers, and leaders of today and tomorrow, acknowledging their vital contributions to society.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has been youth-friendly, also working assiduously to empower them more.

Calling to them to continue being supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Kalu also urged the youths to remain law-abiding, assuring that their future is brighter under President Tinubu’s leadership.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

BPP Director testifies against ex-Aviation Minister in alleged N19.4bn contract fraud

Peter Anayo

PenCom  tasks States on   implementation of CPS for a pension-secure Nigeria

Editor

2027 Presidential poll: FCT APC assures Tinubu, of 100% votes to ensure his re-election

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO