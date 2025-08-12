Nigerian Youths: heartbeat of nation- Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…Celebrates International Youth Day

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has described Nigerian youths as the heartbeat of the nation.

Kalu made the submission in a statement on Tuesday to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day.

He highlighted the crucial role young people play in driving progress within the communities of the country to ultimately accelerate national growth and development.

Emphasizing his office’s collaboration with some youth-led organizations to implement empowerment programmes and initiatives, the Deputy Speaker praised Nigerian youths for their hard work, resilience, creativity, patriotism and passion for greatness, believing that these qualities will illuminate their path toward a brighter and more inclusive future.

He said that the youths are the country’s innovators, change-makers, and leaders of today and tomorrow, acknowledging their vital contributions to society.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has been youth-friendly, also working assiduously to empower them more.

Calling to them to continue being supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Kalu also urged the youths to remain law-abiding, assuring that their future is brighter under President Tinubu’s leadership.

