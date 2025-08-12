Lagos Catholic Archdiocese commemorates Youth Day with messages of hope, faith, spiritual renewal

L-r …Deputy Chaplain, CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Martin Adesanya;. President Catholic Youth Organization Nigeria (CYON), Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; incoming Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain, Rev .Fr. PaulMariy Otukpe: Assistant General Secretary (CYON), Marysandara Chidinma Amazobi: Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Deputy National CYON Chaplain and Warri Diocesan Chaplain.Very Rev Fr. Tega Ogbeni, Vice President.Vivian Ozioma Ibuoonma; outgoing Lagos Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain, Very Rev .Fr.Gabriel Odunaiya and others.

The Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), operating under the Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, celebrated its 39th Annual Youth Day on August 10, 2025, at the Lagos Business School in Lekki, Lagos. Themed “You also are my witnesses because you have been with me” (John 15:27), the event was part of the global Jubilee Year of Hope and drew thousands of young Catholics and community members to honor youth, faith, and social responsibility.

His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, delivered an inspiring message, urging Nigerian youths to use their time wisely, especially on social media. “Time is very precious. Social media can be a tool for good or a trap for wastefulness. Let us use it wisely to build ourselves and our faith,” he emphasized.

In his speech, Archbishop Martins underscored the importance of cultivating virtues such as faith, integrity, and purpose among young people. He encouraged them to prioritize spiritual growth, develop meaningful relationships, and acquire skills that can positively influence society. Highlighting the vast opportunities within the digital world, he called on youths to harness social media to inspire change, promote positive values, and engage in constructive dialogue.

The outgoing Archdiocesan CYON Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya, stressed the importance of maintaining good conduct and steadfast faith. He reminded the youth that they have served God and supported His work and urged them not to grow weary in doing good and serving others. He challenged them to be exemplary believers, embodying good conduct in their daily lives.

Rev. Fr. Paulmary Otukpe, Chaplain of CYON, praised Catholic youths for their steadfastness amid worldly trends and distractions. “More than ever, the world needs Catholic youths who are bold and who shine as lights in darkness — a light that illuminates not just their lives but those around them,” he stated.

Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, President of CYON, affirmed that the passion of the youth continues to burn brightly. “Despite our challenges, we will overcome by relying on the Word and Christ our Lord, whose guidance directs our paths,” he declared. He also commended the efforts of members and the executive team in making the event a success, emphasizing that the Youth Day celebration exemplifies the love of Jesus Christ poured out upon us.

David Izegaegbe, Chairman of the Planning Committee, highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as a pilgrimage — a journey of faith, fellowship, and purpose. It is a sacred occasion when thousands of young Catholic faithful from across the Archdiocese gather not only to pray and worship but also to encounter God and one another anew. The celebration blended spiritual and social elements, reinforcing that the Catholic identity is holistic, rooted in faith but expressed through relationships, culture, creativity, and community.

The festivities included Holy Mass officiated by the Archbishop, lively music, dance, and activities designed to motivate young people to become active witnesses of their faith. The event also called for stronger collaboration among the church, government, and society to combat societal decadence and moral decline.

As Nigeria nears the climax of the Jubilee Year of Hope, church leaders reaffirm their commitment to fostering unity, justice, and spiritual renewal across the nation. The Youth Day celebration served as a powerful reminder of the church’s dedication to empowering young Nigerians to become responsible citizens and moral leaders, guided by hope and unwavering faith in a brighter future.

